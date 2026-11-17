Just days after getting cut, rookie EDGE Sabastian Harsh is back with the Houston Texans.

“#Texans are re-signing defensive end Sabastian Harsh to their practice squad now that he’s cleared waivers, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 16.

The Texans made a surprising decision to cut Harsh ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. That was despite not having starting edge defender and Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter available due to a hamstring injury.

“#Texans releasing rookie defensive end Sabastian Harsh from 53, per a league source,” Wilson reported on X on November 14, noting that “linebacker Jake Hummel is ready to be activated. Plus, All-Pro edge Will Anderson Jr., questionable with ankle, plans to play vs. #Browns per a source, and will test it out pregame. Ankle injury is not regarded as serious.”

Anderson indeed played, and the Texans held a 17-point lead over the Browns.

However, without Hunter and another starter in middle linebacker and signal-caller Azeez Al-Shaair, the Texans were unable to fend off the Browns’ second-half surge.

Texans Reunite With Sabastian Harsh

Harsh, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, has played in six games for the Texans this season. The rookie undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State has 8 total tackles and 0.5 sacks. He has logged 23 snaps on defense and 84 on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

He also had 1.0 sack for the Texans during the preseason.

Harsh joins fellow undersized EDGE Chris Braswell on the Texans practice squad. Teams can elevate players from the practice squad up to three times per season.

The Texans have three defensive ends on injured reserve. Ali Gaye (knee) and Dylan Horton (Achilles) are both out for the season after major injuries. Solomon Byrd suffered a high-ankle sprain in August and was waived but reverted to injured reserve.