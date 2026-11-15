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What Happened to Woody Marks? Texans Turn to Emari Dermercado vs Browns

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Woody Marks, Houston Texans
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The Texans turned to Emari Demercado amid the injury to Woody Marks.

The Houston Texans are in dire straights following the latest update on Woody Marks.

“#4 RB Woody Marks is being evaluated for a concussion and his return is questionable,” the Texans announced in a post on X on November 15, and it only got worse.

A short while later, though, the Texans took to social media once again, announcing that #4 RB Woody Marks has been downgraded to out with a concussion,” delivering the latest injury blow to the Houston backfield.

The Texans entered this contest without starter David Montgomery (hamstring), as well as reserves British Brooks, Jawhar Jordan, and Noah Whittington. All of them are on injured reserve without clear timelines for return.

Houston turned to the only other back on their 53-man roster: Emari Demercado.

Texans Turn to Emari Demercado After Woody Marks Injury

The Texans list Demercado, 27, at 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds. He has rushed for 850 yards and 3 touchdown on 137 attempts. He also has 332 yards and 1 TD on 51 receptions.

Originally an undrafted free agent, Demercado broke through in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. After a brief stint with the Kanasas City Chiefs, Demercado spent time with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season before landing with the Texans.

Marks day ended with 50 yards on 12 rushing attempts and one reception for 15 yards.

This story will be updated.

Josh Buckhalter Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on X/Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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What Happened to Woody Marks? Texans Turn to Emari Dermercado vs Browns

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