The Indianapolis Colts are going to be mixing and matching at the wide receiver position the rest of the season, and they made another move on Tuesday.

They’ve officially signed Quez Watkins to the 53-man roster, the team announced on its official website.

Watkins was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 10 but did not play. Despite that, the Colts are now signing Watkins off of the practice squad to the active roster.

It’s possible the Colts heard hints that another team was trying to sign Watkins off their practice, squad, but it’s also possible they just wanted to move him up for other reasons.

Colts Sign Quez Watkins

The Colts announced the move on their website with this blurb:

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed linebacker Jaylon Carlies on the Injured Reserve list. Watkins, 6-0, 193 pounds, was elevated in Week 10 vs. Miami but did not play. He was originally signed to the team’s practice squad on October 6, 2026. Watkins has appeared in 49 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Colts (2026), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-23, 2025), Arizona Cardinals (2025) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024). He has totaled 98 receptions for 1,249 yards (12.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. Watkins has also registered 14 kickoff returns for 200 yards (14.3 avg.).

Indy adds Watkins to a WR depth chart that includes the likes of Laquon Treadwell, Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Colts traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen on Tuesday, Nov. 10, just before the trade deadline. Alec Pierce remains on injured reserve.

Quez Watkins Teams, Career Timeline

Watkins was originally a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi.

He spent the majority of his career up to this point with Philly.

Watkins caught seven passes as a rookie, then had a career year in 2021 with 43 catches for 647 yards and a touchdown.

In 2022, Watkins brought in 33 passes for 354 yards and three TDs.

Then in 2023, Watkins had 15 catches for 142 yards and a score.

Watkins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency following that year, then spent the entire 2024 season on their practice squad.

The Arizona Cardinals brought Watkins in for the 2025 preseason but waived him before the campaign began.

The Eagles then kept Watkins on their practice squad for most of the 2025 season.

Philly waived Watkins in August this year, and the Colts signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 6.

The Colts elevated Watkins for the first time for Week 10, and now he’s signed officially to the active roster before Thursday Night Football in Week 11 against the Texans.