Indianapolis Colts Insider Delivers Stark Daniel Jones Comment

The Indianapolis Colts needed Daniel Jones during their Week 6 clash against the Tennessee Titans.

He failed to deliver.

So instead, an insider delivered… a stark comment for the 29-year-old quarterback.

Colts Insider Sends Harsh Message To Jones

Stephen Holder of ESPN didn’t mince words following Indianapolis’ 26-20 loss to the Titans.

“On Daniel Jones, it’s a perfect storm IMO: Injury recovery, offensive line mishandling blitzes, bad options at WR, and shaky decision making,” he wrote. “He needed a perfect situation to succeed, and this ain’t that. But the ‘why’ doesn’t matter. Bottom line: Not good enough.”

Holder added, “Jones needs a solid team around him that he can help get to the finish line. Here, he is being asked to do more than that. And I don’t see him as a guy who can truly lift his team.”

On Daniel Jones, it’s a perfect storm IMO: Injury recovery, offensive line mishandling blitzes, bad options at WR, and shaky decision making. He needed a perfect situation to succeed, and this ain’t that. But the “why” doesn’t matter. Bottom line: Not good enough. https://t.co/3T5MkKD8jc — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 19, 2026

During the clash, Jones completed 22 of 42 passes for 269 yards (52.4%) with one touchdown and two interceptions.

So far this season, he has completed 108 of 176 passes for 1,021 yards (61.4%) with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

His 2026 campaign marks his second season with the Colts. He previously spent six seasons with the New York Giants, who selected him as the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

To fans, his starting role seems to be — or should be — in jeopardy.

To head coach Shane Steichen, he’s still their starter.

“I think he knows he has to play better; I have to coach better,” Steichen said in his postgame media appearance. “There are a lot of things; it’s not on one guy. But we have to do a lot of things better.”

Where Do the Colts Stand Heading Into Week 7?

Following their utterly disappointing Week 6 loss, Indianapolis is now riding a two-game losing skid.

They now have a 2-4 overall record, which places them second in the AFC South and tied with the Houston Texans (2-4).

The Jacksonville Jaguars still lead the pack at 4-2 overall.

Sitting in last place is Tennessee (1-5), now that they’ve won their first game of the regular season.

Next up on the Colts’ schedule is a Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. ET.

This is an away game for Indianapolis, as it’s being held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Indianapolis needed to turn things around by this point in the season, but they’re still sputtering.

It’s not too late to get on track, but the clock is ticking.