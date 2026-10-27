Colts Could Move Jonathan Taylor After Trading 8x Pro Bowler to Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts face major roster decisions after falling to 2-5 and dismissing general manager Chris Ballard. With the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, Indianapolis is evaluating its options following a difficult stretch that has raised questions about the franchise’s direction.

The Colts have several experienced players who could attract interest from contenders, including running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

NFL insider Ari Meirov has now identified several additional Colts players to watch as teams prepare for the deadline. His report adds to the uncertainty surrounding Indianapolis, which must decide whether to retain its veterans or prioritize future assets.

Colts Willing to Listen to Offers for Jonathan Taylor and Four Others

More #Colts names to watch ahead of the trade deadline: – DT DeForest Buckner– RB Jonathan Taylor– WR Josh Downs– DT Grover Stewart– WR Keenan Allen Indianapolis is willing to listen to offers on everyone. https://t.co/K0jhwleQLp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2026

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that the Colts are open to offers for five players ahead of the trade deadline: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Josh Downs, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

“More Colts names to watch ahead of the trade deadline: – DT DeForest Buckner – RB Jonathan Taylor – WR Josh Downs – DT Grover Stewart – WR Keenan Allen. Indianapolis is willing to listen to offers on everyone,” Meirov wrote.

Taylor is the most prominent name on the list. The 27-year-old running back signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August and remains under contract through the 2028 season.

His deal makes him more than a short-term rental for a potential acquiring team, but a trade would require a significant commitment.

The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings have been identified as potential suitors for Taylor in previous reporting.

However, interest from other teams does not mean Indianapolis has decided to trade him.

Buckner and Stewart could also attract attention from teams seeking defensive line help. Buckner previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, while Stewart has established himself as a veteran presence in Indianapolis.

Downs and Allen also offer options for teams looking to strengthen their receiving corps.

Meirov’s report indicates the Colts are prepared to hear offers for all five players, though it does not confirm any deals involving them.

Indianapolis has also been weighing its next steps after trading away its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks in the deal for cornerback Sauce Gardner. With limited high-value draft capital available, the franchise could pursue trades to acquire additional assets.

Quenton Nelson Trade Adds to Colts’ Roster Uncertainty

The Colts’ trade of Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks represents another major change for Indianapolis.

Seattle is sending a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for the eight-time Pro Bowl guard.

Nelson was in the final year of his contract, making him a potential trade candidate as Indianapolis assessed its future.

His departure also leaves the Colts without one of their established offensive line leaders.

The move has increased attention on other veterans who could be available before the deadline.

Taylor and Buckner, in particular, remain central to discussions about how Indianapolis will approach the remainder of the season.

The Colts are also navigating a leadership transition after Ballard’s dismissal.

New chief of personnel Ed Dodds will work with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and the front office to determine the team’s direction.

Meirov’s report says Indianapolis is willing to listen to offers, but it does not confirm that the team will trade any of the five players.

With November 10 approaching, the Colts’ decisions over the coming days will help determine whether the team continues building around its veterans or shifts more resources toward the future.