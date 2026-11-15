Is Jordan Davis Playing Today? Why Jaguars Made Decision With New DT and Jessie Bates

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a game they’ll feel they should win.

There’s one name fans are looking for above all others for the Jags, though: Jordan Davis, the stud defensive tackle who cost a big draft pick package to acquire from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Davis has the potential to shore up the middle of the Jaguars’ defense in a big way.

With the trade having gone through Monday, there would’ve been some expectation that Davis could play six days later.

Turns out, though, that the Jaguars took a different path — and they did the same thing with new safety Jessie Bates.

Is Jordan Davis Playing Today?

No, Jordan Davis is not playing on Sunday

Davis was listed as out on the final Jaguars injury report of the week.

Davis had the ‘NIR’ designation for non-injury related.

Is Jessie Bates Playing Today?

No, Jessie Bates is not playing on Sunday.

He’s officially listed as out on the Jaguars’ Friday injury report.

Bates wasn’t listed with an injury, though, but rather the designation ‘NIR’ for non-injury related, just like Davis.

Why Isn’t Jordan Davis or Jessie Bates Playing?

The Jaguars made the comfortable, careful decision to rest Bates and Davis both in their first week with their new team.

“With their workload and the way the season falls from a scheduling standpoint, we want to be able to make sure that we’re in player safety, putting them in a position to succeed,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen told reporters on Friday about the decision to rest Bates and Davis. “Also, learn the system, and just give those guys a week to be able to do that.”

Jacksonville has much bigger goals than beating the Titans on Sunday — which they should be able to manage without their new guys, anyway.

Of note: Davon Godchaux is playing after coming aboard that same day as Bates and Davis, in his case from the New Orleans Saints. He’s getting right into the fray for the Jaguars on the interior of the defensive line. He can serve as a bit of an appetizer for the bigger stars who will come soon.

The Jaguars play at the New York Giants next Sunday in Week 11. That’ll likely be the debut spot for both Bates and Davis.