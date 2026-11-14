Jaguars Get Major Injury Boost for Trevor Lawrence Before Titans Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have received welcome news on their offensive line just one day before facing the Tennessee Titans.

Starting center Robert Hainsey has cleared concussion protocol and is no longer carrying an injury designation for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup.

The Jaguars announced the update Saturday, Nov. 14, removing a late concern for head coach Liam Coen’s offense.

Hainsey had been listed as questionable Friday after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week.

His clearance gives quarterback Trevor Lawrence his starting center back as Jacksonville looks to build on its 6-2 record.

It’s a well-timed moment for a team trying to bolster its grip on the AFC South.

Jaguars’ Robert Hainsey Cleared Ahead of Titans Matchup

Hainsey was the only Jacksonville player carrying a questionable designation on Friday’s final injury report.

That left his availability in doubt despite participating in practice during the week.

However, Saturday’s announcement settled the matter.

The veteran has started at center for Jacksonville this season, handling a position that demands constant communication with Lawrence and the rest of the offensive line.

Had Hainsey remained unavailable, backup Jonah Monheim was positioned to take over the starting role.

The second-year lineman was listed behind Hainsey on Jacksonville’s depth chart entering the season.

Instead, the Jaguars can keep their regular starter in place against Tennessee.

Hainsey, a 2021 third-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined Jacksonville in 2025. His experience in the middle of the offensive line gives the Jaguars stability entering Sunday’s divisional contest.

Jacksonville has allowed just 13 sacks through eight games, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Keeping that protection intact will matter as Lawrence looks to guide the Jaguars to another victory.

Jaguars Still Missing Key Players Against Titans

Although Hainsey has been cleared, Jacksonville will enter Sunday’s matchup without several other players.

The Jaguars announced Friday that newly acquired defensive stars Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis would sit out the game.

Coen explained that both players needed rest and time to settle in following their arrivals at the trade deadline.

Defensive end B.J. Green II was also ruled out despite practicing fully throughout the week.

There was better news elsewhere on the injury report.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and defensive end Travon Walker all avoided game designations despite dealing with injuries.

Jacksonville enters Sunday’s game following a 33-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Tennessee, meanwhile, sits at 1-7.

The Jaguars will look to secure their seventh victory of the season when the AFC South rivals meet at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 15.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.