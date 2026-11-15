What to Know About Jessie Bates, Jordan Davis Playing Status Today for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a few splashes this week before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

In fact, all three of their trades came Monday. They acquired safety Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons, defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints.

The Jags’ first chance to potentially see those guys in action is on Sunday in Week 10 when they take on the lowly Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars fans hoping to see Bates and Davis play, though, are going to be temporarily disappointed.

Is Jessie Bates Playing Today?

No, Jessie Bates is not playing on Sunday.

He’s officially listed as out on the Jaguars’ Friday injury report.

Bates isn’t listed with an injury, though, but rather the designation ‘NIR’ for non-injury related.

Is Jordan Davis Playing Today?

No, Jordan Davis is not playing on Sunday, either.

Davis was also listed as out on the final Jaguars injury report of the week.

Just like Bates, Davis has the ‘NIR’ designation for non-injury related.

Why Aren’t Jessie Bates, Jordan Davis Playing Today?

The Jaguars made the comfortable, careful decision to rest Bates and Davis both in their first week with their new team.

“With their workload and the way the season falls from a scheduling standpoint, we want to be able to make sure that we’re in player safety, putting them in a position to succeed,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen told reporters on Friday about the decision to rest Bates and Davis. “Also, learn the system, and just give those guys a week to be able to do that.”

Jacksonville has much bigger goals than beating the Titans on Sunday — which they should be able to manage without their new guys, anyway.

Of note: Godchaux is playing. He’s getting right into the fray for the Jaguars on the interior of the defensive line. He can serve as a bit of an appetizer for the bigger stars who will come soon.

The Jaguars play at the New York Giants next Sunday in Week 11. That’ll likely be the debut spot for both Bates and Davis.