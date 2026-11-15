Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Injury Saga Concludes in Emphatic Fashion

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Bhayshul Tuten went through an odd injury saga over the past couple of weeks.

Tuten’s availability seemed to turn on and off as each day went by. He was day-to-day, in a sense, but only in the sense that each day felt like a mystery.

The conclusion to it all was that Tuten was a total workhorse on Sunday.

The Jaguars handled the Tennessee Titans, as expected, and Tuten got all the work he could handle — as if he was never hurt at all.

Bhayshul Tuten Stats

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 15: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball to Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Tuten ended up getting 26 carries on Sunday.

He wasn’t particularly potent, running for 88 yards — 3.4 yards per carry.

But Tuten did score a touchdown to put the final touches on a 40-23 score line, and the Jaguars clearly didn’t shy away. Chris Rodriguez Jr., the RB2, got just four carries for five yards.

Tuten also had three catches for 25 yards.

This was the Parker Washington show catching the ball, with seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown.

But when the Jags simply needed to keep the ball moving, they’d give it to Tuten, and he’d do his thing.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Timeline

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tuten was first hurt in Week 8. He rolled his foot/ankle in the first quarter, but then he remained in for the rest of the game and put up huge numbers.

After that, though, the Jaguars had a short week before playing on Thursday night in Week 9 against the Ravens.

Tuten didn’t practice at all in the lead-up to that game and was questionable, but then he was active.

Against the Ravens, Tuten had 12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown.

It seemed he would heal up over the extended break after the Thursday game — but then on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, Tuten didn’t practice. That raised concern again.

On Friday, Tuten was back at practice, and he didn’t even have an injury designation.

So on Sunday, Tuten was good to go, and he got 26 carries, and apparently he isn’t hurt anymore.

Tuten is a workhorse in an old-school way, and it’s huge for the Jaguars that he is healthy.