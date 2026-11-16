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Jaguars’ Parker Washington Described by Epic 2-Word Quote

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Parker Washington #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against Tony Adams #29 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have watched Parker Washington blossom into a rising superstar at the wide receiver position.

They never could’ve expected that he’d be this good, but he’s reached the point where week in and week out, he’s practically unstoppable.

On Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in a 40-23 win, Washington had 152 receiving yards — with 148 of those coming before halftime.

When the Jags throw the ball to Washington, he makes opposing defenses weep. There’s nothing they can really do to stop him.

It’s like he took his return-man abilities that everyone knew he had from the moment he stepped into the league, and then translated them across skillsets to become an unguardable receiver who is also incredibly dangerous after the catch.

Washington is astounding, and one postgame quote from Sunday sums him up.

2-Word Quote Captures Parker Washington

GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 15: Trevor Lawrence #16 and Parker Washington #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars react to a play during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had two words he used to describe Washington after Sunday’s game: “Man possessed.”

And in this case, it was like Washington had been “possessed” by one of the NFL’s great past receivers.

But really, that’s just how good he has been. Washington is harnessing what looks to be past greatness but is really just his own self growing into this good of a football player.

“He was a man possessed in a lot of ways,” Coen told reporters after Sunday’s win, speaking about Washington. “It was just every ball going his way, he was winning. He continues to show up in a major way… It’s just a good team win, but Parker was definitely the best player on the field today.”

It feels like Washington has been the best player on the field a lot recently.

Helping Trevor Lawrence

GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 15: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Washington’s performances of late have also helped Trevor Lawrence, who has looked good all season but looks especially dynamic when he was Washington to throw to so frequently.

Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.

He is now tied with Blake Bortles for the most 300-yard passing games in Jaguars franchise history, with seven.

It’s only a matter of time before Lawrence sets that record anew, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Washington had a big percentage of the yards in whatever game Lawrence is able to do that.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jaguars’ Parker Washington Described by Epic 2-Word Quote

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