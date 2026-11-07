Donna Kelce Makes Six-Figure Profit on Florida Condo as Travis Kelce Faces Trouble With New Ohio Neighbors

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, has sold her Florida condo for $455,000, seven years after buying it.

According to official records obtained by TMZ, Donna bought the home in May 2019 for $355,000, meaning the November 2026 sale price was $100,000 higher than what she originally paid.

The sale follows renovations that previously caught the attention of her sons, Travis and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who both joked about the work their mother was having done.

Donna isn’t the only member of the Kelce family making real estate moves. Travis purchased a multimillion-dollar home in Ohio earlier this year, where proposed changes to the property have drawn complaints from neighbors.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Had Plenty to Say About Donna Kelce’s Condo Renovations

Donna’s former Florida condo measures 1,434 square feet and includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Before selling the property, she made several improvements, including replacing nine windows and six doors.

The renovations became a topic of conversation for Travis, who joked during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he was disappointed his mother hadn’t asked him for help.

“If she needed a guy to come screw some door hinges in, she could have just called me. But I guess she’s doing a big massive renovate,” Travis said.

Jason also had some fun with the attention surrounding their mother’s home improvements.

After seeing coverage of the renovations, he posted a mock breaking-news announcement on X.

“BREAKING!! Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday,” Jason wrote.

Donna later joined her sons on their “New Heights” podcast and laughed about the coverage.

She called the attention “so stupid” and clarified that she wasn’t renovating the condo for a television show.

Donna has since moved into another property in the same Florida city. Her current home is a 2,549-square-foot lakefront residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Travis Kelce’s $5.35 Million Ohio Home Draws Complaints From Neighbors

While Donna has completed her condo sale, Travis faces a different real estate situation.

The Chiefs star purchased a home in the Cleveland, Ohio, area for $5.35 million on March 2, according to TMZ.

The property, located in Bratenahl, features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and more than 21,000 square feet of living space.

However, plans to update the home have drawn objections from some residents.

According to the Daily Mail, neighbors raised concerns during a meeting about proposed changes to the property associated with Travis and Taylor Swift.

Those plans include altering the treeline, installing fencing, and adding security measures.

Some residents expressed concerns about how the changes could affect the surrounding neighborhood.

One neighbor reportedly said they might consider moving if the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board approved the plans.

Chuck Bauernschmidt, who lives two houses away, criticized the removal of trees from the property.

He called the changes “ridiculous” and complained that “all the trees are gone.”

Bauernschmidt also raised concerns about a proposed six-foot fence, saying he worried deer could injure themselves while attempting to navigate the barrier.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Property Planner Responds to Concerns

The couple’s property planner, Jacob Kutz, defended the proposed improvements during discussions about the home.

According to Page Six, Kutz said Travis and Swift wanted more privacy and security at the property.

He said the couple was “looking for privacy and security after one of the largest sales in Cuyahoga County.”

The Daily Mail also reported that some residents referred to the couple as “absentee” neighbors during the meeting.

The disagreement centers on how the proposed security improvements and landscaping changes would affect the residential community.