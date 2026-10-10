Kenneth Walker’s Blunt Reaction to Potential Tyreek Hill-Chiefs Reunion

Kenneth Walker and the Kansas City Chiefs are off to a heck of a start to the 2026 season.

Not only are the Chiefs one of three remaining undefeated teams entering Week 5, Walker is leading the NFL in rushing with 537 rushing yards. It’s obviously early in the season, but Walker is on pace to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards and has emerged as an early season MVP candidate.

The 25-year-old running back has emerged as the focal points of the Chiefs’ offensive unit in his first season in Kansas City. He has helped alleviate the pressure off of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and has given the team an added dimension that they didn’t previously have before.

However, more help could soon be on the way and it could make the Chiefs even more unstoppable than before. Kansas City is rumored to be a potential team that could sign Tyreek Hill. Hill previously starred for the Chiefs as their lead receiver and won a Super Bowl during his stint with the franchise (2016-2021).

“I never really talked to Tyreek, but obviously I know what type of player he is,” said Walker of the Chiefs potentially adding Hill. “The explosiveness that he has. He’s a game changer, so I think that will be cool. But obviously, that’s not my decision to make.

Tyreek, you can give him the ball wherever, and he can make a play,” Walker continued to say of Hill. “You can drop a checkdown to him, and he’ll be able to go for 100. He’s just all around a great athlete. No matter where you give him the ball, he can make a play.”

Walker supports the potential addition of the 32-year-old receiver, calling him the fastest player in the league.

“Yeah, by far,” said Walker of Hill. “Yeah, bro. Yeah, he’s sly, and it’s a lot of fast guys. Obviously, there’s a lot of fast guys in the league. But I gotta say, Tyreek, that’s the fastest I’ve seen.”

Drew Rosenhaus Said Tyreek Hill Signing Could Be Imminent

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, added to the speculation by saying that his client could sign with a team this week. Hill is currently recovering from his own left knee injury last season as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Rosenhaus said.

The Chiefs were singled out by name in Adam Schefter’s report, with them being as a possibility for the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

“Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today,” wrote Schefter earlier in the week. “One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill.”

Hill’s potential addition comes at a time when Kansas City just lost their leading receiver, Tyquan Thornton, to injury. Thornton will be sidelined for 12-to-16 weeks due to a dislocated left ankle and ligament damage suffered in the Chiefs’ recent win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’ll see where Hill ultimately ends up, but it could very well be back with the Chiefs.