Fans Gets Disappointing Taylor Swift News Before Chiefs-Falcons Game

Before Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift said, “I do,” in front of over 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3, the famous couple donated $26 million to various charities.

Among the numerous foundations, they donated $2 million to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which the late country singer first launched in 1995. Parton died on August 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

After receiving the gift, Parton made a special video for the 11-time Pro Bowler and his bride. “Taylor and Travis, it’s Dolly, and I was just told that you two were making a donation of $2 million to my Imagination Library,” Parton said. “I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude.”

“Now, it’s evident, that you have made giving back a key part of your lives, so hey, when you have you firstborn, can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!… So, thank you, and know that I will always love you,” Parton said.

With the 2026 Country Music Association Awards around the corner, a rumor that Swift would be a part of the show’s Dolly Parton tribute started gaining steam. While DeuoxMoi posted on November 11 that they were “hearing that Taylor Swift may be among the performers participating,” a new report poured cold water on the rumor.

Taylor Swift Is Not Performing a Dolly Parton Tribute at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards

While Swift performed at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala last month, a source confirmed to E! News the 14-time Grammy winner will not be a part of the special performance for Parton. Fans were disappointed by the news as they know how much Parton meant to Swift and would’ve loved to see her back on stage.

Following the country singer’s death, Swift honored Parton with a beautiful, lengthy statement to The Hollywood Reporter. She wrote in part, “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously.”

Will Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift at the 2026 CMAs?

A month before Swift and Kelce tied the knot, the 14-time Grammy winner released the new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. The song continues to dominate the charts, marking her first No. 1 country music hit in 13 years.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” also earned Swift a Country Music Award nomination for Single of the Year, her first nod in four years. Swift last won a CMA Award for “Better Man” in 2017, taking home the trophy for Song of the Year.

The 60th annual CMAs take place on November 18, and Swift confirmed that she’ll be there. “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEED MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!” Swift posted on her Instagram Stories. “See you there Nov. 18” with a cowboy hat emoji.

Kansas City travels to take on the Atlanta Falcons on November 15 before hosting the Arizona Cardinals on November 22 in Week 11.

While the Chiefs regularly get Monday and Tuesday off following a Sunday game, they need to report to practice on Wednesday. Therefore, Swift will likely bring a different plus-one to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.