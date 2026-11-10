Did Chiefs Make a Trade Today? KC Makes Final Decision on Blockbuster Deal at NFL Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs only have a few minutes remaining to make another trade, but the team landed Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs at the last minute. Kansas City is running out of time to make a blockbuster deal with the NFL trade deadline set to pass on on Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Heavy Sports will continue to update this post as the Chiefs make their final decision.

“Trade! The Chiefs are acquiring WR Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Colts for 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round picks, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero detailed in a November 10, message on X.

“Kansas City lands a receiver at the buzzer, while Indianapolis keeps loading up for the future.”

There is still time for things to change, but it would be a surprise if the Chiefs make another major move at this point. Colts wideout Josh Downs will serve as a viable consolation prize for Kansas City.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled wideout Brian Thomas Jr. off the market ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

“The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources,” Fowler noted in a November 10, message on X. “They have relayed that to interested teams.

“Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise.”

Chiefs News: Kansas City Was Unable to Trade for a ‘Franchise’ Wide Receiver as Star Playmakers Were ‘Off the Market’

Prior to the NFL trade deadline, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach hinted that the team struck out on making a major deal for a star wide receiver. CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported that “franchise players” the Chiefs attempted to acquire were “off the market.”

“Guys, we’ve been talking about the lack of deep threats for the Chiefs, and I spoke with GM Brett Veach before the game, he told me that as the trade deadline approaches, the focus continues to be at that wide receiver position,” Wolfson remarked on November 8, during the Jets-Chiefs game.

“There has been increased dialogue this week, and he found that some of the major franchise players they looked at are off the market, but they will continue to have conversations over the next 24 hours to see if they can get something done by the trade deadline.”