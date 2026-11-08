Chiefs Predicted to Land Former 1,200-Yard Pro Bowl Playmaker in Major Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs are running out of time to make a major move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. Yet, the Chiefs continue to be linked to a former 1,000-yard playmaker in ongoing NFL rumors.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicts that the Chiefs will ultimately strike a blockbuster trade. The analyst projects that the Chiefs will land Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the coming days as one of several predicted trades.

“It’s been a strange NFL journey so far for receiver Brian Thomas Jr.,” Buckley wrote in a November 5, story titled, “NFL Trade Rumors, Predictions for Derrick Henry, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jessie Bates III.”

“He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 23rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft, earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie for his 1,330-scrimmage yard, 10-touchdown debut and then has backtracked down the pecking order ever since,” Buckley added.

“… It’ll take a good offer to get Thomas, but it feels entirely plausible that one comes across the table. Between his past production and long-term potential, plus the number of contenders with needs at the position, there are a lot of arrows pointing toward a deal getting done.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Chiefs Trade Target WR Brian Thomas Jr. Posted 1,282 Yards and 10 TDs for Jaguars in 2024

Thomas’ best season came during his rookie year when the wideout topped 1,000 yards. The playmaker posted 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 appearances during his rookie season in 2024.

Thomas’ performance was good enough to earn the wideout a Pro Bowl nomination. Things have rapidly changed over the last two years.

Thomas has fallen out of favor with the Jaguars offense and is being utilized sparingly. Heading into Week 9, Thomas has 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns in his first eight appearances this season.

Chiefs Rumors: Jaguars Have Been Unwilling to Deal WR Brian Thomas Jr. to Kansas City

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Jaguars have not appeared eager to trade Thomas to the Chiefs. It will be worth watching whether Jacksonville changes their stance as the NFL trade deadline gets closer.

The insider added that Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs could be the Chiefs’ next option if the team is unable to land Thomas.

“Kansas City had interest in Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., but the Jaguars have been less inclined to sell on the former first-rounder,” Breer detailed in a November 6, article titled, “2027 NFL Trade Deadline: What We’re Hearing on Jonathan Taylor, Other Moves.”

“While he hasn’t been statistically productive, and isn’t the best fit for Liam Coen’s scheme, Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington,” Breer continued.

“So now Downs, who’d probably cost a fourth-round pick, would loom as a possibility for the Chiefs.”

Kansas City and other NFL teams have until Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern to strike any potential trades.