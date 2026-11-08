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Travis Kelce’s Immediate Reaction to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Says It All

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speak before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce accurately summed up what all Kansas City Chiefs fans were feeling immediately after seeing Patrick Mahomes‘ injury. The Chiefs quarterback sustained an elbow injury late in the second quarter during the team’s game against the New York Jets.

A frustrated Kelce was shown on a CBS replay looking up to the sky with his eyes closed while making a worried sigh after Mahomes went down. Another replay showed Mahomes grimacing in pain and later favoring his elbow on the sideline as the Chiefs medical staff worked on the star’s arm.

The good news is that Mahomes was able to return to the game and started the second half as the Chiefs quarterback. Mahomes threw a fourth-down touchdown pass on the Chiefs’ first drive of the second half to none other than Kelce after sustaining the injury.

Here’s a look at Kelce’s reaction following Mahomes’ injury that has fans concerned.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes’ Injury: ‘He Hurt His Elbow a Little Bit’

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have echoed the same sentiment as to what's different about the 2026 Kansas City Chiefs.
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walk off the field together during the second quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided a brief update on Mahomes’ injury. Reid described Mahomes’ issue as an elbow injury while adding that the quarterback is a “tough kid.”

“Yeah, he hurt his elbow a little bit,” Reid said of Mahomes’ injury during a halftime interview with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson.

“It’s sore, but he came back and he’s a tough kid.”

Here’s a look at the hit where Mahomes sustained the injury.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes’ Previous Injury: ‘I Could See the Determination’

Kelce has been candid about Mahomes’ dedication to rehab this offseason which allowed the quarterback to quickly recover from an ACL injury sustained last December in time to play Week 1. Prior to the season, Kelce opened up on Mahomes’ “determination” on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“I could see the determination,” Kelce noted, per Yahoo Sports. “I could see the frustration in his mind that it got to this point this year.

“And you know, that’s a huge reason why I’m still playing the game, because I know that guy. …I want to be there for that guy in every aspect of the game,” Kelce added.

“And I think that’s exciting coming into the year. We get a fresh start.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Sparks Concern From Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Mahomes’ injury is still worth monitoring moving forward, but there are plenty of positive signs. The Chiefs star was able to return and play at a high level despite the elbow injury.

Mahomes nearly rushed for a touchdown before coming up just short and did not appear limited on the field. The Chiefs quarterback connected with Kelce for a touchdown pass on the very next play.

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Travis Kelce’s Immediate Reaction to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Says It All

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