Harrison Butker Gets Bad News Amid Tense Situation With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have a serious problem when it comes to Harrison Butker. After signing a four-year, $25.6 million extension in 2024, which made him the highest-paid kicker at the time, he’s struggled over the past two years.

After missing a 51-yarder wide right against the New York Jets on Sunday, he’s missed a league-leading 17 kicks since the 2025 season. While the Chiefs made the controversial decision to sign former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker two weeks ago as Butker’s misses piled up, they have yet to make a switch.

After drilling 94.3% of his field goals in 2023, Butker has made 12-of-19 field goals (63.2%) in 2026, the worst percentage in the league. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the 31-year-old veteran’s future on Monday.

“With Butker, I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Reid said. “I’m going to evaluate everything and go forward from there. Again, I haven’t decided on reps during practice, I haven’t done any of that right now. Just going through it, evaluating. And we’ll go from there.”

While Butker’s contract this season is fully guaranteed, making it unlikely he’ll be an outright cut, it’s unclear if he’ll be the team’s starting kicker against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

As Butker awaits the team’s decision, he received even more bad news.

Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker’s Political Endeavor Appears to Be Defunct

After his controversial commencement speech in May 2024, in which he encouraged women to “embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker,” he started a political action committee to promote politicians who advance conservative Christian principles.

The Upright PAC, however, appears to be defunct. The website, UprightPAC.org, now links to a Thai gambling site, as seen on Butker’s X account. A spokesperson told the Kansas City Star that his PAC “has not raised enough money to be a functioning PAC.”

“The few thousand dollars it has raised are not enough to support candidates,” David Meyers, a spokesman for Open Secrets, told the outlet. Overall, the PAC has struggled for years.

“The PAC raised just $6,777.25 between Jan. 1, 2025, and Sept. 30, 2026, and spent $11,220.85. Upright PAC reported just $741.47 cash on hand on Sept. 30,” the Kansas City Star reported.

Tristin Amezcua-Hogan, communications director for the Missouri Democratic Party, isn’t surprised by the results. “The fact that a PAC built on the sort of overreaching, social issues-driven politics that Butker is known for has now lost control of its own domain and become a gambling site shouldn’t surprise anyone,” Amezcua-Hogan told the outlet.

“It feels like another example of the disgusting grifter politics that Americans of all stripes just came out in droves to reject.”

Harrison Butker Addresses Getting Booed Off the Field By Chiefs Fans

Chiefs Kingdom’s patience with Butker’s performance on the field has worn thin. Following Kansas City’s 35-12 win over the Jets, “I’ve just got to do better,” he told reporters. “It’s week after week saying the same thing, but it is what it is.”

As for getting booed by the team’s own fans, “It’s part of it, you know?” Butker said. “I’m booing myself sometimes. People are passionate. Fans are passionate. They want to win games. They want me to make kicks. I want to make kicks. It’s part of it. That’s what you sign up for. I’ve got to do better.”