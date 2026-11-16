Taylor Swift’s Latest Appearance at Chiefs Game Sparks Debate Over What Fans Really Saw

Taylor Swift and her former best friend Karlie Kloss appeared to be on good terms when they reunited at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, but a body language expert noticed signs of lingering tension between the two.

Swift, 36, and Kloss, 34, watched the Chiefs take on the New York Jets from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium on November 8. The two were photographed cheering and hugging during the game, joined by Swift’s mom, Andrea, and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna.

However, body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.ca, questioned whether the reunion was as comfortable as it appeared.

“Taylor and Karlie’s reunion at the game is not quite the heartwarming event it promises to be, as Karlie appears much more interested in catching up with her old friend than Taylor does,” Honigman said.

Her assessment comes as another report claims the former best friends have repaired their relationship after spending years apart.

Body Language Expert Spots ‘Awkwardness’ Between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss

Honigman examined footage and photographs of Swift and Kloss interacting during the Chiefs game, pointing to differences in how the two women behaved.

“When the pair watch the game side by side, Karlie is interested and engaged, looking between the field and Taylor while tending to her little boy on her lap. Her upbeat movements show how exciting this is for her,” Honigman explained.

“In contrast, Taylor keeps her eyes almost exclusively on the game. Her avoidance of eye contact with Karlie is a subtle blocking gesture, but the contrast in their body language makes this appear even more pronounced.”

The expert also compared their interactions to photographs from 2014, when Swift and Kloss frequently appeared together.

“When two friends spend time together, they tend to mirror each other’s body language. Whether affectionate, reserved or somewhere in between, friends will often match each other’s energy and move in similar ways. Numerous photographs from 2014 show that Karlie and Taylor used to do this regularly,” she said.

Honigman interpreted the differences in their behavior as a possible indication of lingering tension.

“The mismatch between Karlie’s active body language and Taylor’s more passive responses indicates that a rift still exists. They’re not on the same page,” she claimed.

She also pointed to a moment when the women embraced.

“Furthermore, when the two embrace in celebration, Karlie throws her arms around Taylor, but Taylor’s response appears cold: she gives her former friend a single, brief squeeze before letting go.”

“Taylor also uses Karlie’s son as a distraction, talking to him instead of the model,” Honigman added.

“There is still some awkwardness between the two.”

The observations reflect Honigman’s interpretation of their body language rather than confirmation of any current disagreement.

Insider Claims Former Best Friends Repaired Their Relationship Years Ago

Despite Honigman’s assessment, a source told Page Six that Swift and Kloss are closer than they have been in years.

“Taylor and Karlie were attached at the hip for years. They did everything together, so when their friendship started to fall apart, it was a big change,” the insider said.

“There were things that happened over the years that created distance between them.”

The source acknowledged that the women went through a period when they rarely spent time together.

“There was definitely a period when their friendship cooled off. They weren’t spending time together like they used to. They just weren’t close anymore,” the insider explained.

However, the source claimed the friendship eventually recovered.

“But that wasn’t permanent. They patched things up a few years ago and have both moved past what happened.”

Kloss also attended Swift and Kelce’s July 2026 wedding with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

During a subsequent appearance on the “Today” show, Kloss declined to discuss the couple’s wedding in detail, explaining that she preferred to keep her friends’ personal lives private.

Kansas City is scheduled to return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 22, to face the Arizona Cardinals, where Mrs. Kelce will most likely be in her suite.