Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Get Great News After Chiefs-Falcons Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having quite an epic week. After injuring his throwing arm against the New York Jets, he put up a historic performance during Kansas City’s 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Mahomes, who wore a sleeve on the sidelines in between plays, completed 22 passes for 348 yards and five touchdown passes.

Following his first 12-yard touchdown completion to rookie running back Emmett Johnson, Mahomes officially surpassed NFL legend Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes by a quarterback in his first 10 NFL seasons, including the playoffs. (328 touchdowns).

The three-time Super Bowl MVP also connected on a touchdown with new Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs, who was playing in his first game with Kansas after his trade from the Indianapolis Colts.

Hours after Downs’ trade was announced, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, revealed they’re expecting their fourth baby. As Kansas City Current co-owners, they received even more amazing news after the Chiefs’ big win over the Falcons.

The KC Current Advanced to the NWSL Finals After Defeating Gotham FC

While the Chiefs defeated the Falcons on Sunday, November 15, the Kansas City Current took on Gotham FC in the NWSL semifinals, the same team that sent them packing in the first round of the playoffs last year.

Minutes after the final whistle blew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Current forward Haley Hopkins scored the game-winning goal against Gotham at New York City’s Icahn Stadium. Following their 2-1 victory, the Current move on to the NWSL Finals for the second time in franchise history, where they’ll take on superstar Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit.

The NWSL Finals take place at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, November 21. The Spirit defeated the Utah Royals 2-1 to reach the finals.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Wife, Brittany, Celebrated Immediately After Defeating the Falcons

Mahomes posted on X, “Let’s go!!!!!!!! @thekccurrent,” before adding, “Come on!!!!! @thekccurrent,” immediately after defeating the Falcons. He also reposted a video of Hopkins’ game-winning goal.

One man replied, “Pat is already onto the next sporting event haha!” Another fan wrote, “Big day for the Mahomes household.” Fox 4 KC’s Harold Kuntz posted, “KC Current Co-Owner made sure his team won, then made sure his other team won.” One woman added, “Thank You and Brittany for bringing the Current to KC! 💚.”

Brittany posted several celebratory posts on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “It was a great Sunday to be from Kansas City!”

The Mahomes’ investment in the KC Current, spearheaded by owners Chris and Angie Long, continues to pay off. Forbes reported that the Current is the second most-valuable franchise in the league with a valuation of $325 million, up 18% from last year. Angel City FC remains at No. 1 with a $340 million valuation.