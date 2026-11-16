Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Golden Steals the Show During First Outing Since Baby No. 4 News

Brittany Mahomes made her first public appearance since announcing she is expecting her fourth child with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and their youngest daughter brought an unexpected item along.

Brittany, 31, attended the Chiefs’ November 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, bringing all three of the couple’s children to support their father.

The fitness entrepreneur shared a glimpse of the family’s pregame activities on Instagram Stories, revealing that their youngest daughter, Golden, arrived at the stadium carrying a waffle.

“This child literally walked into the stadium with [a] waffle in hand,” Brittany joked.

“No waffle left behind!” she added.

The family outing came just five days after Brittany and Patrick announced that they were expecting another baby.

Brittany Mahomes Brings All 3 Kids to Chiefs Game After Pregnancy Announcement

Brittany spent time on the field with daughters Sterling, 5, and Golden, 22 months, and son Bronze, 3, before the Chiefs faced the Falcons.

The soon-to-be mother of four wore a bright red coat and oversized sunglasses for the game. She styled her blonde hair in a wavy ponytail, leaving several loose strands around her face.

The children also dressed for the occasion.

Golden wore a white puffer jacket featuring “Mahomes No. 15” on the back, paired with red leggings.

Sterling wore a pink dress with red leggings.

People reported that the appearance marked Brittany’s first public outing since the couple revealed their pregnancy news on November 10.

The Mahomes family has regularly attended Patrick’s games, with Brittany frequently sharing photographs and videos of their children supporting the quarterback.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announced Baby No. 4 With Family Photos

The couple revealed their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, November 10.

The announcement featured photographs of the family posing together on a beach, with their three children gathered around Brittany.

In several pictures, Sterling, Bronze and Golden placed their hands on their mother’s growing baby bump.

“Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍,” the couple captioned the photographs.

Patrick and Brittany have not revealed whether they are expecting a boy or a girl.

However, the Chiefs quarterback recently discussed his hopes for the baby’s sex during a November 11 press conference.

“Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it,” Mahomes told reporters.

The quarterback joked that he would like another son to even out the number of boys and girls in the family.

“I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score,” he said.

Mahomes added, “I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Her Pregnancies and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Success

Brittany also recently reacted to an observation about her pregnancies and the Chiefs’ history of reaching the Super Bowl.

Kansas City has advanced to the championship game during every NFL season in which Brittany has been pregnant.

The Chiefs reached Super Bowl LV in February 2021, shortly before Sterling’s birth.

Brittany was pregnant with Bronze during the 2022 season, when Kansas City went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

Golden arrived in January 2025, just weeks before the Chiefs faced the Eagles again in Super Bowl LIX.

On November 12, Brittany reposted a social media observation about the coincidence on her Instagram Stories.

“Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here,” she joked.