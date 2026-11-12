Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Their Way After Neighbors Clash Over Their New $5 Million Ohio Mansion

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have received approval for renovations to their $5.35 million Ohio mansion despite objections from some of their neighbors.

The couple’s revised landscaping plans received unanimous approval from the Architectural Review Board in Bratenahl, Ohio, following a public meeting on Tuesday, November 10.

According to Page Six, about 35 people showed up at the Bratenahl Community Center to discuss the couple’s plans to plant 10-foot shrubs around their lakefront home.

Some neighbors worried about how the landscaping would affect local wildlife and whether the plans followed village rules. Others spoke up for Swift and Kelce, saying the community should be happy to have them as neighbors.

The singer and NFL star did not attend the meeting. Property manager Patrick Hyland, architect Derek Kuryla, and project manager Jacob Kutz represented them.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Neighbors Raise Concerns About Mansion Plans

Resident Lucy Weller expressed concerns about how the proposed landscaping would affect animals living in the area.

“Here is a wonderful opportunity for people who have money to put it into the caliber that this house should have,” Weller said. “I think this is a wonderful opportunity for this camp to go back and learn a bit about native species and designs that show what animals need in this area.”

She continued, “They don’t need lawns; they need food and cover and they need places to have sex. I don’t think this landscape does anything to provide for any of the wildlife.”

Another neighbor, Chuck Bauernschmidt, who said he lives two houses away from the couple, questioned the board’s willingness to approve the plans.

“This is not going to be open,” Bauernschmidt said. “This is a forest, and I’m not sure why the board is going in that direction. You’re going against ordinances? Am I mistaken? I don’t think I am.”

However, not everyone at the meeting opposed the renovations.

Resident Vasiliki Diamantis spoke in support of Swift and Kelce, receiving applause from other attendees.

“We should feel privileged that these people chose this location for their residence and instead we are arguing over landscape and privacy as opposed to coming together as a community and looking at it as, ‘Wow, they chose Bratenahl, because Bratenahl is a special place,'” Diamantis said.

“We should accept them regardless of how many days they live here.”

Another resident encouraged neighbors to support the couple and welcome them into the community.

One attendee drew boos after suggesting that the home would be sold “in seven to 10 years when the divorce happens.”

The Couple Receives Approval for Privacy Measures at $5.35 Million Home

The board ultimately approved the revised plans, which included the 10-foot shrubs and updated brickwork.

The decision followed an earlier meeting in September, when Swift and Kelce received permission to install a six-foot privacy fence around the property. That proposal also drew concerns from residents.

The couple purchased the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom lakefront mansion in March 2026, several months before their July wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In September, Page Six reported that the newlyweds were taking extensive security precautions at the Ohio residence.

The publication also reported that the mansion would not serve as their primary home.

Swift and Kelce have access to several other properties across the country, including residences in Rhode Island, Beverly Hills, Nashville and New York City.