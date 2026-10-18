Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Is Coming to Arrowhead for Chiefs-Chargers Game With a Catch

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, announced that their “New Heights” podcast is bringing a special tailgate event to Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the Chiefs’ October 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The brothers shared details about the free event on their podcast, saying fans can enjoy food, games, music, and other activities before kickoff.

However, there is one catch for fans hoping to meet both brothers. While Jason plans to attend the tailgate, Travis will be preparing to take the field for Kansas City.

The event will take place in Lot M at the Truman Sports Complex from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ahead of the Chiefs’ 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the Chargers.

Jason Kelce Reveals What Chiefs Fans Can Expect at ‘New Heights’ Tailgate

Jason outlined several activities planned for the event, including merchandise, food and entertainment.

“Outside of the merch, there’s going to be some free food, games, challenges, a DJ,” Jason said on the podcast.

The announcement also prompted a conversation about Travis’ interest in becoming a DJ.

“Trav has always wanted to be a DJ. Trav, do you know who the DJ is going to be? I want to see. I want to see DJ Trav. Would that be your DJ name?” Jason asked.

Travis suggested DJ Yac or DJ Yac Man, referencing his NFL record for career yards after the catch.

Although Travis won’t be participating in the tailgate festivities, Jason confirmed that he plans to attend and encouraged listeners to join him before the game.

“I will be there. Travis will also be there, but he will be getting ready to play a football game, so he will not be at the tailgate,” Jason explained.

“But you can go into the stadium and then watch the Big Yeti play. Best part is it’s completely free. All you gotta do is show up. Show up with your party hat on and get ready to cheer the Chiefs on in Arrowhead with all the other 92 Percenters.”

Kelce Brothers’ Beer Brand Announces Another Major Tailgate Event

Garage Beer also announced plans for a separate tailgate celebration in Philadelphia on October 26.

The company partnered with True Fan Tailgate to organize what it calls the “Tailgate Wedding of the Century,” an event featuring a couple selected to exchange wedding vows during the festivities.

Former NFL defensive tackle Beau Allen, who has appeared in multiple Garage Beer advertisements, is among the celebrity guests expected to attend.

The celebration will feature musical performances from Delco Donny and Philly Pops, along with food prepared using Kingsford charcoal grills. Guests will also have access to Garage Beer Classic and Lime.

The selected couple will receive a $2,000 gift card toward wedding rings from jeweler Steven Singer. Garage Beer will also provide a honeymoon at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.