Chiefs Target Tyreek Hill Blasted For Wild Analogy During Trial Testimony

The Kansas City Chiefs – Tyreek Hill reunion that many pointed to as a natural fit less than a week ago could be on the ropes in the midst of his high profile trial concerning domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, sister of former first round safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Hill testified on Thursday in his ongoing civil trial, and in doing so admitted to verbally threatening Vaccaro Hill and pushing her so hard that it created a “hole in the wall”, although he denied other allegations of physical abuse, including one that claimed he punched Vaccaro Hill in the stomach whilst she was pregnant.

However, perhaps the most widely criticized and mocked portion of his testimony came the day after on Friday, where he used a football analogy to describe his “performance” as a husband.

Tyreek Hill Uses Football ‘Tape’ Analogy in Friday Testimony

“Man, I don’t.” Hill responded when asked if he thought he had been a good husband to his ex-wife, with whom he shares a child.

“I don’t, I really don’t. I’m going into football terms, but I just think that after watching the film, there were a lot of areas I can improve in.” Hill continued.

Given the scope of the accusations against Hill, which also go back to separate incidents in 2014 and 2019, it would seem there is a whole lot of tape for the five-time All-Pro to watch and learn from.

Fans Criticize Tyreek Hill For Insensitive Analogy During Trial

But to compare a game in football to a real-life scenario in which the former Chief is alleged to have done very unsavory things in the midst of a trial is insensitive to say the least. And fans had a similar reaction in their replies.

One user even observed that the his comments in the situation was so absurd that it resembled a comedy sketch.

Depending on how long the trial takes to wrap up, the NFL will share whether they deem Hill to have violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

If he is found liable for damages in civil court; especially after having openly admitted to threatening his partner, telling her he could “get people to hurt her”, and shoving her into a wall; it would be very unlikely that he avoids a suspension this season as he looks to mount a return after suffering a torn ACL early last season.