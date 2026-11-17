The Las Vegas Raiders have to be feeling at least somewhat optimistic about the team’s future. They’ve already won more games than they did last season, and there’s still a lot of excitement around rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

New head coach Klint Kubiak looks like the real deal. The Raiders have cycled through so many head coaches across the last two decades, so if they found the right one, that would be a major step in the right direction.

However, there is one big concern. It’s fair to question if the Raiders have the right general manager in place. John Spytek was highly touted when the team hired him from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has worked for successful general managers like Jason Licht and Howie Roseman. He spent years as a scout and really had to work his way up to get where he is.

On paper, Spytek is very qualified to be a general manager, but his first two years with the Raiders have featured some very questionable moves.

Spytek Already Has Several Big Misses

Every general manager has misses. It comes with the job. However, it’s important that the hits outweigh the misses. So far, Spytek doesn’t have many hits, but is piling up misses.

His first draft pick as the Raiders general manager was to use the No. 6 on running back Ashton Jeanty before fixing the offensive line. Right now, Jeanty is dangerously close to entering bust territory in his second year. He is averaging 3.5 yards per carry in his career so far. He then used a second-round pick on wide receiver Jack Bech, which looks like an inexcusable pick in hindsight.

The Raiders could’ve drafted Luther Burden, who has 644 receiving yards in nine games for the Bears this season. The only player from the 2025 class who looks like they could stick around for a while is defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway.

Spytek went into this last offseason with a ton of salary cap space to play with. He gave big money to Eric Stokes, Kwity Paye, Jalen Nailor, Tyler Linderbaum and Quay Walker, who all look grossly overpaid right now. Nakobe Dean has been a solid addition, and the Kirk Cousins signing was a savvy move, but he’d like to see more of his signings make an impact.

The jury is still out on the 2026 class. Fernando Mendoza has only started one game. Second-round pick Treydan Stukes looks like an impact player, but it remains to be seen how the rest of the class turns out.

Should Spytek Be on the Hot Seat?

Spytek hasn’t always been put into a position to succeed. Pairing him with Pete Carroll was a big mistake last year, so it’s possible that some of 2025’s bad moves were coach-driven.

It’s also still too early to say if this offseason’s moves are complete flops yet. It was a weak free agent class, but Spytek had to spend money. The Raiders have been too quick to fire general managers in the past.

Spytek should get at least one more season before ownership really considers letting him go. General manager is a very tough job, so perhaps having another season under his belt is all that he needs.