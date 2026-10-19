Chargers Fans In Disbelief Over Ian Rapoport’s Mike McDaniel Job Update

Mike McDaniel’s seat is the hottest in the entire NFL on Monday, Week 7. In their 22-6 loss against the Chiefs on Sunday, the problem was clearly in the offense. They failed to even crawl back up the scoreboard to fill the deficit despite having chances to do so.

A change at OC has been the talk of the town in LA, but a sixth-straight loss essentially forced the Chargers to say “Everything is on the table,” when it came to McDaniel’s job.

Ian Rapoport Says Mike McDaniel’s Job Not in Danger

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, however, confirmed that there is no official word out yet, as much as the Chargers fans would like to hear otherwise.

“For the Los Angeles Chargers, I know they have not won a game yet. I know people are wondering, ‘Are they gonna sell? How much is everyone in trouble?’. I don’t get the sense that that is the feeling in the building for the Chargers,” Rapoport said on Oct. 18, when the Chargers were still 0-5.

“Still plenty of confidence in coach Jim Harbaugh. Plenty of confidence in offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who really was the belle of the ball this past offseason, one of the more exciting and optimistic hires for the Chargers,” Rapoport added.

The most important part here is that Rapoport said this the day before the Chargers faced the Chiefs, when they were still a five-loss team.

Adding another loss on top of the whole equation has certainly shifted the environment in the building, and now the entire staff would be on the chopping block if they refuse to change something about the offense.

“They are not acting like a team that is going to sell. They believe this is the coaching staff to do it,” Rapoport added then.

Chargers HC Harbaugh Says They’re Evaluating Everything

This week, though, even Harbaugh changed his stance about McDaniel’s job security.

“We’re going to look at everything,” Harbaugh told reporters post-game when asked if McDaniel would remain the play-caller. “The job I’m doing, it starts with me. The plan is we’ll watch this and get with our offensive coaches.”

“We’re in a position to need to look forward and evaluate every part of what we’re doing,” Harbaugh said. “The job I’m doing, the job the coaches are doing, the way we’re playing, the way we’re executing on offense. All those things we need to evaluate.”

The timing is perfect for a major coaching change since next week is bye.