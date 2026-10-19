Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Breaks Silence On Mike McDaniel’s Job Following Chiefs Loss

After an expected 22-6 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers are officially 0-6, the team with the worst NFL record this season.

That one loss on Sunday was the final domino for the Chargers’ building in publicly admitting the ugly reality: Mike McDaniel’s offense simply isn’t working out. The Chargers offense had two turnovers, gave up four sacks, and was 0-for-3 on third down. They only rushed for 73 yards, far less than their average coming into the game (128.2 YPG), and remain one of the poorest passing offenses in football.

Until last week, Jim Harbaugh refused to throw his offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel under the bus for their struggles this season, with a loud, “His (McDaniel’s) job is not in jeopardy.”

Another loss quickly changed that stance.

Jim Harbaugh Finally Talks About Mike McDaniel’s Job

“We’re going to look at everything,” Harbaugh told reporters post-game when asked if McDaniel would remain the play-caller. “The job I’m doing, it starts with me. The plan is we’ll watch this and get with our offensive coaches.”

“I see the effort, the work being put in, in the meetings and the practice field. To get that to translate to the field is what’s necessary,” Harbaugh added. “I feel bad for our players, our team, our coaches, our fans. It needs to be addressed.”

McDaniel simply couldn’t stop the bleeding for weeks, and inevitable hot-seat pressure is expected by now. It would be surprising if the Chargers give him another week to prove himself. They have run out of excuses. Harbaugh didn’t have any answers when asked why the offense hasn’t been clicking.

“We’re in a position to need to look forward and evaluate every part of what we’re doing,” Harbaugh said. “The job I’m doing, the job the coaches are doing, the way we’re playing, the way we’re executing on offense. All those things we need to evaluate.”

Herbert said: “I don’t know. If I had the answers, we’d definitely be having a different conversation.”

Chargers Offense Needs a Fresh Start

Sunday’s game clearly showed that the Chargers had some moments to even out the Chiefs’ lead, but they simply couldn’t capitalize on those momentum swings.

Moments after the Hart interception, the Chargers offense couldn’t take advantage and punted. And it continued in the second half, too.

The Chargers defense forced a turnover on downs midway through the third quarter when they stuffed the Chiefs on a fourth-down run at the goal line. Backed up in their own end zone, the Chargers offense committed a delay of game on the way to a three-and-out.

And even when special teams came up clutch with the fumble recovery, the Chargers offense managed to lose two yards on the drive and punted it away again.

Both defense and special teams did their job, but it was the offense that failed to step up every time.

“We have to address everything, guys, and especially offensively,” he added. “We’re not scoring enough points.”

“There’s no justification,” Harbaugh said. “Anything I would say would sound like an excuse. I’m opposed to that to the core and pointing fingers. I believe this is a team game.”