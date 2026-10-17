Latest Rashee Rice Injury Update Exposes Chiefs Offensive Weak Spot for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers got a big breather entering their Week 6 matchup when their opponents, the Chiefs, announced their final injury list.

Kansas City’s top wide receiver, Rashee Rice, is officially ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Chargers due to his right hamstring injury. He also missed all three of the Chiefs’ practices this week, so there wasn’t any surprise in that update to start with, but the Chiefs were still hoping to get him for the Chargers.

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Out vs. Chargers

Rice’s struggle with injuries started in Week 4 during the Chiefs’ comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders. In the first quarter of the game, Rice caught a 7-yard reception but stumbled and pulled up while trying to gain yards after the catch, ending the play by going out of bounds.

Head coach Andy Reid suggested it’s possible Rice could be available next week when the Chiefs play the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s out there and wanting to jump in on everything,” Reid said of Rice, per ESPN. “He’ll be all right. You never know about these [hamstring injuries], but he’s a pretty fast healer.”

For now, however, it gives the 0-5 Chargers the slightest sliver of hope to hold up against the Chiefs and not fall flat on their face. The defense has been the only Bolts unit holding up for the past three games, losing only by a margin of one score (one possession) each.

Rice out means some hope for them to hold up stronger. They will still need to face a Patrick Mahomes who is out there to prove himself again this season.

With Rice out, Mahomes will mainly rely on tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Xavier Worthy to maintain the Chiefs’ passing attack. Two young receivers should also see their snaps increase against the Chargers: rookie Cyrus Allen and second-year player Jalen Royals.

No Tyquan Thornton, because he was already placed on injured reserve earlier this week after suffering a dislocated left ankle.

Chargers Still Have to Face Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

“They’re ready,” Mahomes said Wednesday about the young guys. “They’ve put in the work. Obviously, we’ve had the guys in front of them, with Tyquan going out there and playing great, so they’ve had to put in the work at practice. They’re going to step into the role and do their job, so I’m excited for them. We’ll put them in [a] position to succeed. I have a lot of trust in those guys.”

As for the injuries on the Chargers, they have some exciting updates of their own too. Ladd McConkey is officially off the injury list, alongside backup QB Quinten Johnson for Week 6.

McConkey has no official games on the inactive list (he didn’t take any snaps in Week 5, so not an exception from that point of view). However, it’s been a frustrating start since nagging injuries have repeatedly forced him off the field or limited his snaps. He was forced out early in 2 of the 5 games. Joe Alt and Derwin James Jr. still remain on the injured list and are out for the Chiefs game, though, and the winless Chargers have been feeling their absence for the past couple of weeks.

The rest of the league might have lost their hope in the Bolts, but no one from inside the building has said so, from head coach to staffers to players. Whether they get handed another heartbreak this week is the million-dollar question.