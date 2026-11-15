Rams Get Major Puka Nacua, Davante Adams Update Hours Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams enter their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with an opportunity to extend their winning streak to four games. Sean McVay’s team has recovered from a difficult 2-4 start and improved to 5-4, putting itself back in the playoff picture.

Matthew Stafford remains central to the Rams’ offensive plans, but the team has had to adjust without two of its most important receiving options.

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have both been sidelined, shifting more responsibility to the remaining receivers and other offensive playmakers. Their recovery timelines matter as Los Angeles approaches the second half of the season.

Ian Rapoport Reveals Rams’ Puka Nacua and Davante Adams Return Timelines

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained why the Rams did not aggressively pursue another receiver before the trade deadline and provided an update on their injured stars.

“They (the Rams) did know the status of both injuries before the trade deadline,” Rapoport said. “So they had two days to look around, and I never really got the sense that they looked that hard at receivers.”

He explained that the team’s offensive system made it difficult for an outside addition to contribute immediately.

“I think the reasoning is, they got some guys in their system and it’s so specific, but it would be a challenge to come in there and hit the ground running. So I think they decided going in-house was better.”

Rapoport also discussed the expected recovery periods.

Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe against Washington. According to Rapoport, the MCL injury was the biggest concern, with the Rams hoping for a mid-December return.

Nacua recorded 14 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in that game. He had 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns through seven appearances.

After being placed on injured reserve, he must miss at least four games, making the Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys his earliest possible return.

For Adams, Rapoport said the Rams were targeting Week 12 after the receiver underwent surgery for his hamstring injury.

McVay later indicated that returning after the Thanksgiving Eve game against Green Bay was a more realistic timeline. Adams has been on injured reserve since Week 6.

Rapoport added that Los Angeles hopes to stay competitive until both receivers return, then build momentum for the playoffs. The Rams will face Green Bay on November 25 after their bye week.

CJ Daniels Set for Bigger Role as Rams Adjust Offense

With Nacua and Adams unavailable against Arizona, the Rams will need contributions from their remaining receivers.

CJ Daniels is among the players expected to receive more opportunities.

McVay made that clear when discussing Daniels’ role, saying there was “no question about it” that the young receiver would play more snaps moving forward.

Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield are also options for Stafford.

The Rams could also rely more heavily on running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, along with their tight ends, to keep the offense productive.

Los Angeles will have to manage additional injury concerns against Arizona.

Offensive lineman Steve Avila and tight end Terrance Ferguson were ruled out, while cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Kam Curl were listed as questionable.

McVay was optimistic about both defensive players ahead of the game.

The matchup gives the Rams a chance to reach the bye week with four straight wins. Managing the receiving absences will be important as they prepare for the return of their leading offensive weapons.