Dolphin Consider Signing Ex-Browns Starting RB

The Miami Dolphins cut one running back on Tuesday and got a look at a handful in workouts.

One name stands out as a player the Dolphins could now sign to bolster their RB depth chart.

The most notable name to work out for the Dolphins on Tuesday was Jerome Ford.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no news of a signing, but it would make sense that the Dolphins eventually sign someone this week. They released Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad on Tuesday, leaving them with just three healthy RBs in the building.

Miami continues to work its way through potential options at the position since De’Von Achane’s season ended with a torn ACL in Week 3.

The choice won’t turn around the Dolphins’ season after an 0-5 start, but there can still be value in Miami for making the right call at the running back position.

Jerome Ford Details

Ford was originally a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns at No. 156 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had begun his college career at Alabama before finishing it at Cincinnati.

Ford played 57 games for the Browns over the last four years, including 18 starts.

His best season was 2023 when he ran 204 times for 813 yards and four touchdowns while catching 44 passes for 319 yards and five TDs.

Ford had another solid campaign in 2024 with 104 runs for 565 yards and three touchdowns to go with 37 catches for 225 yards.

Last season, Ford played in 13 games and ran 24 times for 73 yards with 26 catches for 103 yards.

He has already spent time in this calendar year with the Washington Commanders in the preseason and the Minnesota Vikings on their practice squad in September.

The Vikings cut Ford on Sept. 29, and he’s now looking for his next NFL home.

The Dolphins would be a spot with actual potential opportunity. Ollie Gordon has looked solid, and they also still have Jaylen Wright and Carlos Washington, but that’s certainly an easier depth chart for Ford to potentially break into than most.

Why This Matters

The Dolphins aren’t making any signings right now that will turn them into a playoff team, but it helps everyone if their offense can function nicely this season.

A well-working offense helps assess QB Malik Willis, as well as the offensive line and the young wide receivers.

It doesn’t help anyone if the Dolphins have so little talent on the field that they can’t move the ball.

Having a reliable guy like Ford, or an equivalent other RB signing, simply gives Miami a better chance of operating respectably and in a way that lets them make logical decisions about the future.