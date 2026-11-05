Ex-Dolphins Starter Signs With Bills

Kader Kohou is already quite familiar with the AFC East Division.

Kohou previously was a starting cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, but now he’s moving north — the Buffalo Bills have signed him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the signing on Thursday morning, and it’ll be Kohou going onto the Bills’ practice squad, at least initially:

Bills signed former Dolphins CB Kader Kohou to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2026

Kader Kohou Stats

Kohou, who was born in the Ivory Coast, is a 27-year-old cornerback who stands 5-foot-10.

He went to high school in Texas and then played at East Texas A&M. Kohou was undrafted.

He began his career with the Dolphins in 2022 and played in 15 games as a rookie, recording 72 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble with 10 passes defensed.

In 2023, Kohou had 63 tackles in 17 games along with 10 passes defensed and a sack.

Then in 2024, Kohou had 45 tackles in 15 games with two interceptions, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Kohou was injured in the 2025 preseason, placed on IR and missed the whole year.

He became a free agent at the start of the 2026 offseason, and the Kansas City Chiefs signed Kohou.

They kept him in camp through the end of August, then waived him and got him onto their practice squad.

Kohou was on the Chiefs’ practice squad but wasn’t elevated yet this season. They released him on Tuesday.

Once Kohou became a free agent, the Bills pounced quickly to sign him on Thursday.

Why Bills Signed Kader Kohou

The Bills’ secondary has been ravaged by injuries, and they simply need depth. They had already signed veteran Tre White to their practice squad recently, but players are getting hurt faster than they’re getting healthy.

Kohou, if he proves he’s at full speed after missing last season with his own injury, could legitimately help the Bills.

Some Dolphins fans liked Kohou and may wonder why Miami didn’t keep him around — but after an injury sent his career a bit off track, Kohou is trying to find his way back to an NFL field.