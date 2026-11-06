3-Year Former Dolphins Wideout Getting Looks From the Giants

The Miami Dolphins rank 30th in the league in passing offense. Something that, considering the Dolphins don’t have a true WR1 or WR2, is actually borderline impressive.

Whilst they continue on with their large cast of young options at the position including Malik Washington, Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Sr., one familiar face at the position could be returning to the league.

Dolphins wideout River Cracraft, who played for the organization between 2022 and 2024 and most recently spent parts of last season on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad, worked out for the New York Giants on Thursday.

“Former Dolphins WR River Cracraft tried out for the New York Giants today.” David Furones of the Miami Sun Sentinel wrote on Nov. 5.

River Cracraft Worked Out for the Giants on Thursday

Although Cracraft is best known as a Dolphins wideout, he actually didn’t join the team until his sixth year in the league.

Prior to that, the former UDFA had bounced around some practice squads and spent time in Denver and San Francisco as a core special teamer.

It was only when he joined the Dolphins in 2022 that Cracraft managed to see some real playing time on offense, managing 289 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in three seasons in South Florida.

After being placed on injured reserve back in August by the Commanders and being released with an injury settlement the very next day, Cracraft could now have a chance to join a Giants team that currently tops the NFC East.