Dolphins Could Part Ways With Multiple Starters at Trade Deadline

Unlike this offseason, the Miami Dolphins don’t appear interested in cutting ties with most of their roster.

During the offseason, the team prioritized cap flexibility after the season and gaining draft capital. That led to the Dolphins moving on from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades and releases.

Naturally, after the team’s 1-6 start to the season and with the trade deadline approaching, the Dolphins have once again been seen league-wide as potential sellers. Despite the Dolphins and their players expressing that they don’t want trades to be made, at 1-6 the team will most likely at least listen on any potential offers.

Now, one analyst has listed two Dolphins players among the top 20 players on the trade block during this year’s trade deadline.

Miami Dolphins Could Part Pays With Multiple Starters at Trade Deadline

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox released his trade block ahead of Week 9. The list of 20 players included Miami Dolphins defensive starters Jordyn Brooks and Josh Uche.

On Brooks, Knox wrote: “The Miami Dolphins are looking to build for the future with the NFL’s youngest roster. While Jordyn Brooks is signed through 2029, he’s also 29 and might not be a long-term fixture in Miami. He has 63 tackles already this season and would be a great addition to a contender in need of linebacker help.”

Meanwhile, Knox wrote of Uche: “Edge-rusher Josh Uche is another defender the Dolphins could consider moving if they become deadline sellers. The 28-year-old has 29 tackles and two sacks this season but is also playing on a one-year contract.”

Both players have been positive contributors to a Miami defense that needs their veteran presence. Of the two, Uche feels more likely to get traded due to his contract expiring at the end of the season. Additionally, Miami may net a solid draft pick in return as Uche has performed as a top-25 edge defender in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Josh Uche expressed that he did not want to be dealt at the trade deadline. Regarding his reasoning, Uche said, “I think it starts with the head coach. The energy he brings, no toxicity, it’s just all football. All ball, all details, all discipline.”

Brooks also expressed wanting to stay in Miami long-term prior to the season, which resulted in him signing a three-year contract extension.

Pushback on Potential Trades

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart detailed why he believes Miami should avoid trading some of the team’s veterans. He wrote: “While the idea of accumulating more draft capital for 2027 and possibly beyond certainly is intriguing — because quality cheap labor might be the best way to fast-track a rebuilding project — the Dolphins should be careful and understand that oftentimes the best moves are the ones that aren’t made.

It might even be too much to expect for the Dolphins to become playoff contenders in 2027, but one would think — and hope — that’s going to be the goal heading into the next season after this season of foundation building and player evaluation and development.

And a team hoping to contend can’t just have a bunch of second- and third-year players. The Dolphins are going to need some leaders to lead the way, and those happen to be the players who would have the most trade value right now.”