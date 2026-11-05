Ex-Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Called Out: ‘Fortunate to Still Have a Job’

After getting fired from the Miami Dolphins following four up-and-down seasons, Mike McDaniel has struggled to have success with the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator.

Entering Week 9, the Chargers remain winless and the team’s offense has struggled to get going. Los Angeles has gone 27 straight drives without a touchdown, which is the longest streak in the NFL since the Miami Dolphins in 2024, who were also coached by Mike McDaniel.

However, it feels important to note that in 2024, Miami was without its starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. In this instance, the Chargers have their starting quarterback, but they have simply been ineffective on offense.

Months after being among the most sought-after offensive coaches on the market, McDaniel now appears to be on the hot seat, with one analyst saying he should feel fortunate to still have a job.

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Called Out

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote about some coordinators who might be on the hot seat. Among them was former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Regarding McDaniel, Kay wrote: “At this point in the Los Angeles Chargers’ abysmal season, Mike McDaniel should feel fortunate to still have a job. Things have gone from bad (losing the opener against the Arizona Cardinals) to unfathomably awful (scoring just 15 points over the last two games) in the span of just two months.

While the Bolts entered the campaign as a dark-horse Super Bowl contender, they now must go undefeated the rest of the way to even finish slightly above .500.

A huge reason for this 0-7 start has been a complete offensive breakdown with McDaniel at the helm. L.A. ranks No. 28 in total offense and No. 32 in scoring offense under an offensive coordinator whose arrival was largely celebrated by Chargers fans.”

Kay added: “It appears the Bolts will be sticking with McDaniel for a little longer. Whether that will finally result in some victories or completely break Herbert remains to be seen, but the offensive coordinator’s tenure looks unlikely to extend beyond the start of the 2027 offseason unless the offense improves dramatically.”

Kay also described McDaniel’s hot seat as “burning hot.”

Chargers’ Comments on Mike McDaniel

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about his decision to stick with McDaniel as the team’s play caller. Harbaugh said, “Our motivation is dedication to getting it changed, fixed. I believe in our guys, our players, our coaches.”

Regarding McDaniel, FanSided’s Alexander Insdorf wrote for BoltBeat: “Ultimately, Harbaugh might need McDaniel to work in order to possibly save his job. But again—what is changing in a positive direction? Herbert continues to take steps backwards. The run game has had the wheels completely fall off. None of the three running backs even averaged 3.0 yards per carry today.

Everything seems harder and the players are playing with less and less confidence. At some point, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again. One has to wonder if the damage done by McDaniel at this point is worth the fading supposed benefit of him turning it around.”

Despite some struggles in Miami, McDaniel’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins never reached the low point that his tenure in Los Angeles has.