Former Miami Dolphins 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Passes Away at Age 79

On October 31, former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion, Bob Heinz passed away at age 79, his son announced early Tuesday morning.

Heinz was a Dolphin from 1969-1977, a proud member of the “No-Name Defense,” and a starter for the only undefeated team in NFL history.

Joe Schad wrote on X: Bob Heinz, who played DT for the Miami Dolphins from 1969-1977, has passed away at 79, his son John said Tuesday. Bob was a member of the “No-Name Defense” and a starter on the only undefeated team in NFL history.

Per Heinz’s obituary, the former Dolphin is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Julie, Joe, and John; daughter-in-law, Laura; grandchildren, Matthew and Samantha; sister-in-law, Claire Covington; and his nieces and nephews.

A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made in Bob’s memory to the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

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Bob Heinz’s Life

In 1969, Bob Heinz was drafted by the Miami Dolphins from the University of Pacific in Stockon, California.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL. Nine with the Dolphins, and one with the formerly called Washington Redskins in 1978.

Ironically enough, Heinz wore the #72 and was a starter for the Dolphins in their lone undefeated season in 1972. Heinz won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1973 and 1974.

After retiring, Heinz settled down in Palo Alto, California. He became an advertising executive.

In 1988, Heinz was inducted into the University of the Pacific Hall of Fame as a 1987-1988 Inductee.