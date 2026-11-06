Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Not Helped by Chiefs’ Josh Downs Update

It’s not clear at this point what Tyreek Hill’s best path back onto an NFL field is.

But it seems pretty obvious that for Hill to return after his 2025 season ended prematurely with the Miami Dolphins due to a nasty leg injury, he’ll need some things to break his way — like the Kansas City Chiefs being shut out in trading for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Chiefs have been suggested as Hill’s most likely destination all along, which makes sense — that’s where he started his NFL career and became a superstar.

And this year’s Chiefs team could clearly use some more talent at receiver, which has made Hill feel that much more likely.

But although Hill was supposed to be fully healed from injury by October, it’s November and he remains a free agent.

Now all anyone wondering about Hill can do is read the tea leaves and see if there’s still a chance he ends up with the Chiefs — because at this point, other teams don’t really seem even conceptually involved, besides a fake Steelers rumor.

It sounds like the Chiefs might have other plans, though.

Chiefs’ Josh Downs Plans Hurt Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs apparently are pursuing Colts slot receiver Josh Downs. And although Downs and Hill aren’t the same player type, having two small receivers added to the roster in Kansas City likely wouldn’t be logical.

If the Chiefs get Downs, it’s hard to see them wanting Hill.

This is what Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote about Downs on Friday:

Downs is one of a number of receivers on the market, with the Chiefs and Steelers among the teams looking for help at the position. And the Niners are open to adding, too, though with improving health there, they’re less desperate than they were a couple of weeks ago. Kansas City had interest in Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., but the Jaguars have been less inclined to sell on the former first-rounder. While he hasn’t been statistically productive, and isn’t the best fit for Liam Coen’s scheme, Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. So now Downs, who’d probably cost a fourth-round pick, would loom as a possibility for the Chiefs.

If the Colts take the Chiefs’ offer, Hill might have to look elsewhere.

Trade Deadline Matters to Tyreek Hill

No matter what the Chiefs do specifically, the trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10 matters to Hill.

There’ll be a team who doesn’t land the WR target they were hoping for. That’s the team that might give Hill a shot.

It’s all about timing and opportunity, and by this time next week, it’ll be clear which teams might need Hill the most.

He comes with baggage and injury questions, so Hill isn’t guaranteed to make a return to the NFL. But if he does, it could come soon after the deadline passes.