Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Bad News Before NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is days away and former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains without a team.

He has gone unsigned since being released by the Dolphins this offseason. Miami made the difficult decision to move on from the All-Pro wide receiver as he was facing a $51 million cap hit and recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, Hill’s status coming off the injury remains unclear. Hill’s injury resulted in multiple surgeries and the wide receiver having no power in his left leg prior to the 2026 season. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has publicly remained optimistic about the wide receiver joining a new team; however, that has yet to occur.

The only team that reportedly had interest in Hill was the team that traded him to Miami, the Kansas City Chiefs, but a deal did not materialize since that report came out.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Gets Bad News Before Trade Deadline

Regarding potentially adding former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Chiefs beat reporter Pete Sweeney said while speaking with Trey Wingo, “I think the Chiefs will try to turn over every stone to try and get a quality receiver.”

Sweeney added of Hill’s status, “We had kind of heard locally that Tyreek Hill wouldn’t really be ready to pass a physical, take the field until early to mid November.”

“It’s the type of player as well that it’s ‘do we want to bring this player into the locker room?’ Just considering some of the off-the-field stuff, but at a certain point, the Chiefs showed us two weeks ago the off-the-field to them maybe doesn’t matter.”

Sweeney added that the indications have been that Tyreek Hill has wanted to return to Kansas City for some time. After the 2024 season, when the Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs, Hill expressed wanting to leave after frustrations with the team’s season. However, Hill would then apologize and express his commitment to remain with the Dolphins.

Chiefs’ Interest in Tyreek Hill

Currently, the Chiefs still appear to be the likeliest landing spot for the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver. As Sweeney stated, the Chiefs have been willing to overlook players with off-the-field concerns. In Hill’s case, the Chiefs drafted him back in 2016 when Hill was projected by many to go undrafted after being arrested for domestic violence during his college football career.

Most recently, Hill was found liable in two cases during a civil trial with his former wife.

As Sweeney mentioned, the Chiefs are looking at a wide receiver, especially after they lost deep-threat Tyquan Thornton to a devastating injury. However, Sweeney also added thatHill’s chances of a Chiefs reunion would depend not only on his health status but also on whether the team adds a wide receiver at the trade deadline. In particular, the Chiefs have been linked to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs.

Hill has not had a 1,000-yard season since his All-Pro season with the Dolphins in 2023.