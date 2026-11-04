Dolphins Trade Pitch Sends $48 Million Starter to Division Rival

These past few weeks, the Miami Dolphins have shown signs of improvement. After an 0-5 start to the season, the Dolphins won their first game in Week 7 and held a 13-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Week 8. However, the second half proved that Miami still has a lot of growing to do before it is truly ready to be a good team.

As evidenced by their 1-6 record, the Dolphins are most likely going to miss out on the postseason in 2026. While a drastic improvement can’t be ruled out in 2027, expecting the Dolphins to go from one of the worst teams in the NFL to contenders the following season may be a bit much.

For that reason, the Dolphins likely have to weigh which veterans they believe can be part of the team’s next window of contention. With the team facing a long rebuild, one NFL analyst believes the Dolphins could part ways with an All-Pro linebacker they signed to a multi-year extension this offseason.

Division Rival Listed as Landing Spot for Miami Dolphins Linebacker

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks included Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks among players who could be getting traded at the deadline.

Brooks wrote: “Despite signing a three-year extension this past summer that made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid linebackers, Brooks could be on the move as teams search for an impact second-level defender. A first-team All-Pro player in 2025, the Dolphins team captain has amassed 891 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 103 career games.

His instincts, awareness and disruptiveness make him a perfect addition for any roster that lacks an alpha dog in the middle. While the team adding the 6-foot, 240-pounder must clear the decks to absorb his hefty salary, the hard-hitting tackling machine can instantly upgrade a defense seeking a “heart and soul” player.”

Brooks included the Buffalo Bills as a potential landing spot for the Miami Dolphins linebacker. Dolphins fans have already had to endure a tough season, and trading away one of their best players to a division rival may be a tough pill to swallow. Miami’s front office has proven capable of making in-division trades, as they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets this offseason.

Jordyn Brooks’ Availability

Regarding Jordyn Brooks constantly coming up in trade talks despite signing a contract extension this offseason, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “For the Dolphins, the decision will remain the same when it comes to their big-name players, like Sieler and Brooks, and it’s whether whatever draft pick compensation they can get will be more valuable than having them on the roster beyond 2027 when hopefully they take another big step forward in their rebuilding process.

But there’s also the symbolic issue with Brooks when it comes to the idea of trading a player who just signed a contract extension because he was considered a “pillar” for the rebuilding project.”

Brooks has started seven games for the Dolphins this season. His three-year, $48 million contract extension this offseason.