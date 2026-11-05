Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Steelers Rumor Isn’t What It Seems

Tyreek Hill is still waiting to return to NFL action.

The speedy wide receiver hasn’t suited up since his injury with the Miami Dolphins early in the 2025 season.

The injury was believed to have about a year as the recovery timeline, but that amount of time has passed and Hill remains a free agent.

The Dolphins certainly don’t have a reason to bring him back, but it’s the rest of the league that fans are wondering about.

Hill has frequently been suggested as a player who could join his former Kansas City Chiefs, but that hasn’t happened yet and may not be in the cards.

Another team floated as needing wide receiver help is the Pittsburgh Steelers, which started a rumor this week — it just isn’t true.

Is Tyreek Hill Joining The Steelers?

A post that went somewhat viral among Pittsburgh fans claims that Hill is going to visit the Steelers and potentially sign there.

That post doesn’t appear to have any real truth to it.

This was what was posted about Hill and the Steelers:

🚨BREAKING🚨 Amid the TRADE deadline drama, #Steelers GM Omar Khan is reportedly interested in bringing in Tyreek Hill for a workout. The veteran star receiver is expected to make a full return this season and believes Pittsburgh is a heavy contender and his best shot at a Super Bowl this year. — Spears-JenningsBurgh (@RSJBurgh) November 4, 2026

There are no notable reporters out there who have reported such news.

There’s even a fan in the replies of that post wondering why that account is posting fake news again.

The world of social media is fascinating, because it’s so easy to post something like that and hope it catches on. Those of us looking at it even have to leave open the remote possibility that it’s true. But the facts of the matter point to there being no validity to this Hill-Steelers link.

Latest for Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

The interesting thing about Hill and the Chiefs is that there hasn’t been much out there at all.

Kansas City seems more content with its wide receivers than outside analysts would expect, and the Chiefs could also choose to trade for someone if they want before the Nov. 10 trading deadline.

It’s not clear whether Hill’s injury recovery is the concern, whether his off-field past is the hold-up or whether the Chiefs simply don’t feel they need Hill on their team.

But for now, Hill is still a free agent and doesn’t seem to have any substantial interest from a single team in the NFL, at least that has been reported by a reputable source.