Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Makes Surprise Move Amid Injury Recovery

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s status and NFL future have been in doubt ever since he suffered a dislocated knee injury in which he tore multiple ligaments during Monday Night Football against the Jets in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

While Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated that Hill would require only one surgery and was expected to be ready for the 2026 regular season opener, that appeared to be false.

Hill revealed that he underwent a second surgery during the offseason, and that doctors had advised him to wait until October to attempt an NFL comeback. Around October, Rosenhaus stated that Hill could potentially sign with an NFL team over the next few days. Since then, there have been no reports that Hill is close to signing with a team.

Now, Hill has shared some details about his recovery, including an overseas trip to see a specialist.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Shares Details on Recovery

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly posted on X: “Tyreek Hill is getting that Germany treatment in his medical rehab process.”

Hill has documented his rehab process via his official Snapchat.

One of his Snapchat stories revealed that his Germany treatment has been with Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

Regarding Hill’s treatment, Brandon Sutton wrote for Marca: “Tyreek Hill’s latest attempt to accelerate his recovery has taken him to Germany, where the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver is receiving treatment for his injured knee as doubts about his ability to take to the field in the 2026 NFL season continue to grow.

Muller-Wohlfahrt is a familiar name in elite sport as he served as Bayern Munich’s team doctor for more than 40 years in soccer and worked with the German national team between 1995 and 2018.”

Potential Landing Spots for Hill

When Rosenhaus originally made the comments about Hill returning soon, the Kansas City Chiefs appeared to be the logical landing spot for the wide receiver.

Hill spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster move. While Hill had the two best statistical seasons of his career with the Dolphins, he achieved more team success in Kansas City. As a member of the Chiefs, Hill won the Super Bowl in 2019 and also made the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Chiefs expressed interest in the wide receiver; however, that appears to have died down over the past few weeks. Whether that was a result of Hill being found liable in a recent civil trial or the fact Hill may simply not be ready to return to NFL action remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins moved on from the All-Pro wide receiver after four seasons. They did so as Hill’s status for 2026 was unclear, and he was facing a $51 million cap hit. Hill is currently Miami’s second-biggest cap hit this season, as he accounts for $28.2 million in dead money. Miami could have prevented that by designating him as a post-June 1 cut, but instead used its post-June 1 designations on Bradley Chubb and Tua Tagovailoa.