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Dolphins Consider Signing RB From Eagles

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Dameon Pierce
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Philadelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce.

The Miami Dolphins are making things work at running back this season without De’Von Achane, who was injured in Week 3 and is out for the year with a torn ACL.

They’ve used Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright for the most part, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t consider adding a different running back if the opportunity presented itself.

And one intriguing back hit free agency recently. The Dolphins could come calling for the recently released member of the Philadelphia Eagles: Dameon Pierce.

A report on Saturday indicates that Pierce is being looked at by Miami.

Dameon Pierce Dolphins Rumor

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Dameon Pierce #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, who heavily covers the Houston Texans and also reports on transactions across the league, reported on Saturday that Pierce is being looked at by a bunch of teams.

This is what Wilson posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Pierce got a lot of playing time for the Eagles when Saquon Barkley was hurt, but Philadelphia has gotten at least a little bit healthier in the meantime, so they let Pierce go.

He’s a long way removed from his stellar rookie season with the Texans, but Pierce is still a clearly talented football player who can contribute on special teams even when not on offense.

Dolphins RB Depth Chart

Miami Dolphins Ollie Gordon
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: Ollie Gordon II #0 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a play against the New England Patriots during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Ollie Gordon has taken the lion’s share of the action in the Dolphins’ backfield.

Jaylen Wright was expected to do a lot when Achane got hurt, but he’s taken a backseat to Gordon.

The Dolphins also have Kaytron Allen. They picked him up midway through the season after the Commanders surprisingly released the rookie from Penn State.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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