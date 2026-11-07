Dolphins Consider Signing RB From Eagles

The Miami Dolphins are making things work at running back this season without De’Von Achane, who was injured in Week 3 and is out for the year with a torn ACL.

They’ve used Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright for the most part, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t consider adding a different running back if the opportunity presented itself.

And one intriguing back hit free agency recently. The Dolphins could come calling for the recently released member of the Philadelphia Eagles: Dameon Pierce.

A report on Saturday indicates that Pierce is being looked at by Miami.

Dameon Pierce Dolphins Rumor

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, who heavily covers the Houston Texans and also reports on transactions across the league, reported on Saturday that Pierce is being looked at by a bunch of teams.

This is what Wilson posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Released from #Eagles with an injury settlement, veteran free agent running back Dameon Pierce is recovering quickly from a relatively minor hamstring injury and is rehabbing in Houston.

The former #Texans starter and Pro Bowl alternate has already drawn interest from multiple #NFL teams, per agent Elton Patterson, including being contacted already by #Dolphins #Jaguars #Panthers #Ravens #Cardinals #Titans and #49ers

Pierce rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries and caught seven passes for 14 yards on 11 targets in three games for Eagles this season. He’s expected to be ready in two to three weeks.

He has rushed for 1,780 career yards and 10 touchdowns with 52 receptions for 282 yards and one score. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2026

Pierce got a lot of playing time for the Eagles when Saquon Barkley was hurt, but Philadelphia has gotten at least a little bit healthier in the meantime, so they let Pierce go.

He’s a long way removed from his stellar rookie season with the Texans, but Pierce is still a clearly talented football player who can contribute on special teams even when not on offense.

Dolphins RB Depth Chart

Ollie Gordon has taken the lion’s share of the action in the Dolphins’ backfield.

Jaylen Wright was expected to do a lot when Achane got hurt, but he’s taken a backseat to Gordon.

The Dolphins also have Kaytron Allen. They picked him up midway through the season after the Commanders surprisingly released the rookie from Penn State.