Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Surprising Trade Buzz

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to make any major moves, as they are not in a position to be buyers and they already parted ways with most of their high-priced veterans this offseason.

While the Dolphins could still move a few veterans, this trade deadline figures to be a quiet one for Miami.

Around the league, that does not figure to be the case. There have already been blockbuster trades that have involved multiple first-round picks. Additionally, some former Dolphins players may be on the move, including former Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

One analyst included Tagovailoa as a candidate to get traded at the deadline.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Named a Trade Candidate

With injuries ramping up around the league, finding serviceable quarterbacks at the trade deadline is difficult, which is why teams that possess them as backups have tradable assets.

This season, the New York Giants already traded for J.J. McCarthy once Jaxson Dart went down, and most recently, the Baltimore Ravens traded for former Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett once Lamar Jackson went on injured reserve.

For that reason, the Falcons could entertain trading backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

FanSided’s Mike Phillips named Tua Tagovailoa as a candidate to get moved at the deadline. Phillips wrote: “The Falcons made a significant investment in Tagovailoa to be their backup quarterback in the offseason but haven’t really had a chance to use him. Tagovailoa’s own injury knocked him out for the first two games of the season and by the time he was ready to go Atlanta had gotten starter Michael Penix back, leaving him as a very expensive luxury item for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Even if there are question marks with Tagovailoa’s game, the mounting quarterback injuries around the league could create a nice market for Atlanta if they want to cash in on him. The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens stand out as potential fits given their own quarterback injuries while contenders with questionable quarterback play could also take a flier here.”

Decision to Trade Tagovailoa

Falcons on SI’s Gerald Thomas weighed whether Atlanta should trade Tagovailoa. Thomas wrote: “Atlanta needs the depth under center.

As much as fans don’t want to speak it out loud – knock on wood before reading further – Michael Penix Jr. does have durability issues with three torn ACL injuries. The Falcons also held their breath when he hurt his ribs against Baltimore.

Love him or hate him, but Tagovailoa is the only other quarterback currently on the roster outside of Penix that would give Atlanta a shot to win games. Let’s not conveniently forget it wasn’t long ago he was leading the NFL in passer rating, yardage, and completion percentage. His passer rating last season in Miami was better than both Penix and Kirk Cousins’ passer rating for the Falcons last season.”

Despite those reasons against trading Tagovailoa, Thomas offered this recommendation: “Hear out offers and inquiries if they come. But if it’s not a bona fide move or a heist that’ll upgrade the Falcons, like the Gervon Dexter Sr. trade, stand pat.”

The former Dolphins quarterback has appeared in only one game this season, going 2-for-3 with 34 passing yards and an interception.