Dolphins Trade Pitch Sends $51 Million Starter to Super Bowl Contender

On Sunday, the 1-6 Miami Dolphins will take on the 5-2 Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium.

The game will feature the return of Dan Campbell, who was a member of Miami’s coaching staff for six seasons. Aside from being the team’s tight ends coach, Campbell most notably was Miami’s interim head coach during the 2015 season.

After the 2015 season, Miami opted against hiring Campbell as its head coach, and he joined Sean Payton as the Saints’ assistant head coach. That eventually led to him becoming the Detroit Lions’ head coach, and rebuilding that franchise after they were in a difficult situation, similar to the one Miami is in right now.

The Lions have now posted four consecutive winning seasons under Campbell, and can be seen as somewhat of an aspiration of what the Dolphins are trying to build. Among the many things Campbell’s Lions did was move on from some of their star players, including Matthew Stafford.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s matchup, one analyst has pitched the idea of the Dolphins following a similar route and sending one of their star defenders to the playoff-hopeful Detroit Lions.

Trade Pitch Sends Miami Dolphins Linebacker to Detroit Lions

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pitched the idea of the Miami Dolphins trading All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks to the Detroit Lions.

The Lions, who have their sights set on making a postseason run, unfortunately saw linebacker Jack Campbell go down with a devastating injury. As a result, Breer said, “Now, linebacker, this is interesting, because, of course, the situation with Jack Campbell. Real-life implications here, we’re not trivializing any of that. But, there is the fact that that leaves a significant hole for the Lions at the linebacker position. And so, would you make a call on somebody like Jordyn Brooks in Miami?”

Regarding Miami’s stance, Breer said, “I don’t think Miami wants to let go of its veteran leaders, but they’re another team that needs players. I look at Jordyn Brooks as somebody that you could potentially make a move for if you’re willing to put something valuable in front of the Dolphins to try and shore up that hole. And he’s somebody that could be around for an extended period. A lot of that is going to depend on Jack Campbell’s status.”

Reaction to Trade Pitch

Regarding Breer’s trade pitch, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “When Miami’s new regime took over this offseason, they made it clear that Brooks was a player that they wanted to build around, after he earned All-Pro honors in 2025. Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley gave Brooks a three-year, $51.3 million extension in July that ties him to the team through 2029.

While the Dolphins may feel great about what they have in Jacob Rodriguez, Brooks is clearly the leader of the group and one of the top leaders on their defense. It would likely take a lot for Miami to part with the linebacker.”

Brooks has started seven games for the Dolphins this season. He was selected as a first-team All-Pro during the 2025 season, where he led the NFL in tackles.