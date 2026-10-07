Dolphins Get Major Ja’Marr Chase Update Ahead of Bengals Game

The Miami Dolphins return home this week still searching for their first win of the season. Miami is 0-4 after a 15-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but the team showed some encouraging signs on defense in the latest defeat.

The Dolphins now face the Cincinnati Bengals, who enter Sunday at 2-2 after losing 22-17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cincinnati has one of the league’s strongest passing attacks, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Miami’s defense will need another strong performance against that group. The Dolphins have struggled overall this season, but their defensive effort against Minnesota gives them something to build on heading into a game that could provide an important opportunity.

Bengals’ Top Receivers Dealing With Injuries

Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins reported that the Bengals could be without Chase and Higgins when they visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Chase is dealing with a concussion after leaving Cincinnati’s loss to Jacksonville.

Higgins suffered a groin injury during the game and is also dealing with an uncertain status.

The potential absences would be significant for Cincinnati.

Chase has 21 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns through four games, while Higgins has 25 catches for 401 yards and one touchdown.

Higgins was especially productive against Jacksonville before leaving the game. He finished with 11 receptions for 157 yards, while Chase recorded three catches for 27 yards before his injury.

The Bengals rank 10th in the NFL in total offense at 351.8 yards per game and fifth in passing offense at 277.5 yards.

Burrow has seven touchdown passes and three interceptions with a 99.5 passer rating.

Cincinnati has struggled to run the ball, ranking second-to-last at 74.3 rushing yards per game. That could make Miami’s ability to defend the pass even more important.

The Dolphins rank 19th against the pass, allowing 226.5 yards per game.

Their defense has not produced strong overall numbers, but it played its best game of the season against Minnesota.

Miami held the Vikings to 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Zach Sieler recorded two sacks, Josh Uche had one sack, and Chop Robinson added a sack, three quarterback hits, and eight pressures.

Miami could also receive help from rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Coach Jeff Hafley said Douglas could return against Cincinnati.

While the Bengals’ injury situation could create an opening, Miami has another young player emerging as a key part of its defense.

Jacob Rodriguez Gives Dolphins Another Reason for Optimism

Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez delivered one of the strongest individual performances of Miami’s season against Minnesota.

Rodriguez recorded 18 tackles in the 15-10 loss, breaking the Dolphins’ rookie record previously held by Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas, who had 16 tackles in a game during his rookie season.

Rodriguez played all 78 defensive snaps against the Vikings and handled the green-dot communication responsibilities for Miami.

Hafley praised the rookie’s communication after the game, saying it was the best it had been.

The coach also said Rodriguez is becoming more comfortable within the defense and is beginning to understand his role more clearly.

The performance pushed Rodriguez to 46 tackles through four games, putting him second in the NFL in total tackles.

He also has one interception and three tackles for loss.

The Dolphins remain winless, but Rodriguez has become one of the clearest positives from the opening month of the season.

His communication and tackling will be tested again on Sunday when Miami faces Burrow and a Cincinnati offense that could be missing one or both of its top receivers.