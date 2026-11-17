The Miami Dolphins appeared to add edge rusher Jamree Kromah as an intriguing developmental project at the end of October. The experiment, though, is finished, at least for now.

The Dolphins announced Monday they parted ways with Kromah. Miami made the move after he appeared in two contests for the team.

In two games for the Dolphins, Kromah posted one combined tackle. He played two defensive snaps and 10 on special teams in the two contests.

This season, the 6-foot-3, 271-pound edge rusher has also played two games for the Chicago Bears.

Dolphins Waive Edge Rusher Jamree Kromah

The Bears moved on from Kromah in October but not necessarily because they didn’t want to keep him. Chicago had to create roster space for trade deadline acquisition Jeffrey Simmons.

Kromah was the roster casualty, which benefitted the Dolphins because they could immediately add the former undrafted free agent to their active roster.

With the Dolphins, though, Kromah didn’t earn much of a role on defense. Perhaps Miami will try to bring back the developmental project on its practice squad. But Kromah will first have to clear waivers.

Kromah was an undrafted free agent for the Bears in 2024. Although he went unselected, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised the edge rusher for his strength and work ethic.

“He’s muscular with very long arms and might have the frame for additional weight to bump inside,” wrote Zierlein. “Kromah features jarring pop in his hands but might lack enough fluidity and athleticism to capitalize on it as a pro.

“He’s an effort rusher who is unlikely to create enough consistent pressure to warrant rush-down snaps, but he does have a shot at making the back end of a roster as a base end or future 3-technique.”