On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-8 with a 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Entering the 2026 season, depth was one of many concerns on this young, inexperienced Dolphins roster. Unfortunately, the team has been hit with the injury bug. While the Dolphins did lose Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane to a season-ending knee injury during the third game of the season, Miami managed to stay relatively injury-free up until recently.

Prior to the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Miami’s longest-tenured player, Zach Sieler, was placed on injured reserve after a season-ending injury. Additionally, starting quarterback Malik Willis was placed on injured reserve after aggravating a groin injury.

Now, the Dolphins have suffered another season-ending injury to an important player on their defense.

Miami Dolphins Lose Defensive Lineman for Remainder of Season

NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X: “#Dolphins DT Zeek Biggers, a former 7th round pick who has earned a starting role, will have knee surgery to repair his lateral meniscus, sources say, a procedure that ends his season. Biggers will make a full recovery in time for 2027.”

Biggers has appeared in all nine games for the Dolphins this season, making two starts. He has registered one sack, 18 total tackles and one tackle for loss. Entering Sunday’s game against the Colts, Biggers had played 59% of the team’s defensive snaps this season.

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote of the news: “The Miami Dolphins are going to be running out of bodies at the rate they’re going — big bodies, that is.

In their first game with Zach Sieler on injured reserve, the Dolphins watched both Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips leave their 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts with injuries.

The question now is whether Phillips’ injury wil be as severe after he left Lucas Oil Stadium with an arm in a sling and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

If Phillips is sidelined for a while, the Dolphins will be down to 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. on the 53-man roster, with Jordan Jefferson the lone defensive tackle on the practice squad.”

Zeek Biggers’ Player Profile

Biggers ranked 107th out of 131 qualified interior defensive linemen in Pro Football Focus grade this season.

Despite his low PFF grade, Biggers has impressed after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Biggers to be a bottom of the roster or practice squad player, as he wrote: “He’s slow getting off the blocks and misses too many tries. Biggers offers no rush help. He needs to get stronger to take advantage of his length and will have to prove himself as a 3-4 defensive end in the pros.”

Biggers has turned himself into an important member of Miami’s defensive line. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to contribute the rest of the season. The Dolphins will hope last year’s first-round pick Kenneth Grant, who has struggled to make an impact since being drafted, will take advantage of an increased role in Biggers’ absence.