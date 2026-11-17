Troy Aikman is employed as a front-office advisor for the Miami Dolphins, but he has a much higher-profile gig: He’s the color commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Soon, Aikman may soon have to consider whether his Dolphins role should become more of a time commitment.

That’s because as the NFL season reaches its midway point, Aikman is trending to leave ESPN, Monday Night Football and his partnership with broadcaster Joe Buck sooner rather than later. Contract implications and a possible feud or argument have changed the scope of this season for Aikman.

Aikman is known first and foremost for his time with the Dallas Cowboys as the quarterback for “America’s Team,” but he and Buck have been teammates for a quarter-century, coming over from Fox to ESPN together to add a renewed level of performance to the Monday Night Football booth. They’ve been a high-quality pairing for ESPN.

That all seems close to the end now. Here’s what is known right now.

Is Troy Aikman Leaving ESPN?

Aikman does appear to be leaving ESPN at the end of this season.

His contract is known to be up when the 2026 NFL campaign concludes, and there’s been no renewal.

Aikman spoke to the Dallas Morning News about his thinking earlier this season

“I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens,” Aikman said. “I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

Aikman’s contract runs through the Super Bowl. It’ll be the first time ESPN broadcasts the big game, and Aikman will be on the call with Buck.

After that, though, it’s not yet clear what will happen with Aikman.

Troy Aikman-Joe Buck Beef

There have been reportedly been arguments between Aikman and Buck, or some form of feud, although not a lot is really known about the details.

Aikman was asked about that by the Dallas Morning News as well and sort of deflected the topic.

“There’s probably a time and a place for all that,” Aikman said. “I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened.”

Why Would Troy Aikman Be Mad At Joe Buck?

Any Aikman anger would seemingly stem from the current contract situation at ESPN for the two announcers.

Buck has been reported to be getting a new five-year contract. ESPN apparently has not offered Aikman the same thing — or offered it in such a way that Aikman chose not to sign the deal.

It certainly makes Monday Night Football a little more interesting each week for the rest of the season.

Aikman and Buck have been together for 25 years, beginning together at Fox in 2002 and coming to ESPN in 2022.

Aikman seems to be handling matters fine on each broadcast, but it’s a bit like a breakout playing out on a national broadcast slowly each week.