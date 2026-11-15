Former Patriots All-Rookie Punter Sues NCAA After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Former New England Patriots punter Pat O’Neill has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA following a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis that he claims stems from repeated head injuries during his college football career.

O’Neill, 55, played for New England from 1994 to 1995. He earned PFWA All-Rookie honors in his first season before leaving football and building a career as an orthopedic surgeon.

The former NFL specialist now says the damage he suffered on the field has taken a toll on his health and ability to practice medicine.

According to a Nov. 14 report from the New York Post, O’Neill filed his lawsuit Nov. 2 in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The complaint alleges that the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma while he played at Syracuse University from 1990 to 1993.

Former Patriots Punter Pat O’Neill Details Alleged Head Injuries

O’Neill was an Academic All-American at Syracuse. Yet his lawsuit paints a troubling scene of the treatment he received while playing college football.

The former punter alleges coaches encouraged him to continue playing despite suffering head injuries. He claims he was never properly removed from competition for medical evaluation or recovery.

The complaint also accuses the NCAA of knowing about the long-term risks of repeated head trauma without taking adequate steps to protect players.

According to the Post, O’Neill argues that the organization failed to implement sufficient concussion protocols and provide appropriate medical supervision.

The lawsuit claims those failures contributed to his Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurological condition that can affect movement and coordination.

The complaint states:

“This brain disease has forced Patrick O’Neill to suffer great loss, including in his ability to practice as an orthopedic surgeon.”

The allegations haven’t been established in court. The NCAA and Syracuse didn’t respond to the Post’s requests for comment.

Pat O’Neill Earned All-Rookie Honors With Patriots Before Medical Career

O’Neill’s journey from the NFL to medicine began with an impressive start in New England.

The Patriots selected him in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL draft, using the No. 135 overall pick on the Syracuse standout.

He swiftly took over punting duties, appearing in all 16 games during his rookie season.

According to NFL.com, O’Neill averaged 41.2 yards across 69 punts, including 25 that landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

His performance earned him a place on the 1994 PFWA All-Rookie Team.

O’Neill returned for eight games with New England in 1995 before making one regular-season appearance with the Chicago Bears. He later spent time with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Football was only part of his professional life.

In 1998, O’Neill gained admission to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He became an orthopedic surgeon and served as chief of orthopedic surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

His lawsuit centers on the effect Parkinson’s has had on that second career.

All things considered, the court will determine whether the organization bears legal responsibility.