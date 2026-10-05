Patriots’ Trade Buzz for Top-5 Draft Pick Resurfaces Following Bills Game

The New England Patriots escaped Buffalo with a season-changing win on Sunday, but their wide receiver room took another potentially remarkable hit along the way.

Mack Hollins suffered a calf injury during New England’s 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills and didn’t return.

Hollins was injured without contact while running a route early in the second half and headed to the locker room after initially being evaluated in the medical tent. He finished with three catches for 53 yards.

With the Patriots already missing A.J. Brown, franchise Hall of Famer Troy Brown believes executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf should be searching for outside help.

Brown even agreed one particularly intriguing name: Marvin Harrison Jr..

“I think once Eliot Wolf saw the injury, he was on the phone before the game was even over … possibly Marvin Harrison,” Brown said during the Patriots’ postgame show, according to video shared by Justin Trombino on X.

It was speculation from Brown rather than a report of trade discussions. But if the wide receiver room keeps getting hit by an injury bug, the potential can become real.

Patriots’ WR Depth Faltering With Hollins Injury

New England had a first-rate receiver group subsequent to the additions of Brown and Romeo Doubs. Injuries have muddied the water.

Hollins had emerged as one of Drake Maye’s more reliable options before leaving Sunday. His injury pushed Efton Chism into a larger role, and the former undrafted free agent nailed the defining play of the afternoon.

Chism played a season-high 34 offensive snaps after Hollins went down and caught the game-winning touchdown with 1:50 remaining, per Pats Pulpit. Maye finished with 269 passing yards and three touchdowns as New England improved to 2-2 and handed Buffalo its first loss of the season.

Chism’s emergence is a comforting sign for New England, while Doubs nicely caught two touchdowns Sunday. Regardless, Brown’s point centers on the overall depth available to Maye if Hollins misses time.

Harrison Jr. Connected to Patriots in Trade Buzz

Brown’s suggestion didn’t come completely out of left field.

Harrison has already surfaced as a possible Patriots trade target amid an underwhelming start to his third season with the Arizona Cardinals. Heavy’s Dan Morrison noted on Oct. 3 that teams have been monitoring Harrison’s situation, although Arizona has shown no indication it’s desperate to move him.

The former No. 4 overall pick entered Sunday with only four receptions for 73 yards through three games. Harrison then caught one pass for 12 yards and his first touchdown of the season in Arizona’s 36-24 loss to the New York Giants, bringing him to five catches for 85 yards through four games.

Harrison produced 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie before injuries limited him in 2025. His slow start this year, coupled with Arizona’s 1-3 record, has only fueled speculation about whether the Cardinals might listen to offers.

For now, there’s no indication Wolf has made the call Brown envisioned.

Hollins’ injury, however, opens the door for the Patriots to explore the receiver market — and a franchise legend just put a recognizable young NFL wideout directly into the discussion.