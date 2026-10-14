Patriots’ Former 4-Time Pro Bowler Auditions for New York Jets

The New England Patriots are preparing for a division rival that just took a look at a former defensive star.

According to Netflix insider Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets worked out veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The four-time Pro Bowler’s audition comes five days before the Jets visit Gillette Stadium for their Week 6 matchup.

If New York signs Judon and makes him available Sunday, the Patriots would face a pass rusher who delivered consecutive double-digit sack seasons during his time in Foxborough.

The Jets’ interest creates an interesting storyline for a rivalry game between teams coming off victories. New England stands at 3-2, while New York is 2-3, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 18.

Judon Made His Mark With Patriots

Judon came to New England as an unrestricted free agent in March 2021 and became a key figure in the defense.

He recorded 12.5 sacks in his first Patriots season, then raised that total to a career-high 15.5 in 2022. Those two seasons accounted for 28 sacks and the final two selections in his run of four consecutive Pro Bowl honors.

The Patriots detailed those accomplishments in their August 2024 trade announcement, sending Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 third-round draft pick.

His final season in New England ended much earlier than anticipated. A torn biceps limited him to four games in 2023, interrupting a start that included four sacks. Across his three Patriots seasons, Judon finished with 32 sacks.

His first two years allowed the Patriots to unleash a threat off the edge, and his departure removed a player with a record of disrupting quarterbacks.

A potential return to Gillette Stadium now come under different circumstances, with the 34-year-old seeking work following a brief stay with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jets Explore Veteran Help Before Facing Patriots

San Francisco signed Judon to its practice squad on Sept. 28. The team’s announcement listed 72 career sacks across previous stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Patriots, Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The 49ers subsequently elevated him for their Week 4 game, but the opportunity was short-lived. San Francisco released Judon from its practice squad Saturday.

New York’s interest comes amid concerns about its edge depth. Jets X-Factor mentioned that Braiden McGregor suffered a season-ending pectoral injury, while Joseph Ossai sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win.

A signing would also complete an unusual division tour. Judon has played for New England, Miami and Buffalo. The Jets are the remaining AFC East team on that list.

Any addition emerges as the Patriots’ offense is building momentum.

Drake Maye threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in Sunday’s 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, via the team’s game notes. New England generated a season-high 536 yards.

Judon may not join the effort to slow that offense, but that’s not decided quite yet.