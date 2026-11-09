Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shares Cryptic Message Ahead of Trade Deadline

Vrabel also noted that the loss on Sunday won’t change their plan at the deadline. That doesn’t mean fans won’t read between the lines at his comments, though.

It sounds like Vrabel is calling out the effort or attitude of several players on the team. This comes as there have been surprising rumors that the Patriots could move on from seemingly important defensive players, like Carlton Davis and Christian Barmore.

At the same time, injuries have left the Patriots with clear needs. The offense is decimated at the skill positions and the offensive line. So, it does seem like there’s a need for reinforcements.

Report on Patriots Plans at the Trade Deadline

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Sunday that Patriots fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a major move. In fact, while a small deal is possible, New England probably won’t make a splash move at all.

“There are multiple reasons, according to sources familiar with the team’s thinking, and near the top of the list is the unwillingness to sacrifice significant assets from future Patriots teams,” Mike Reiss wrote. “The club already did that in the offseason by trading a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder for receiver A.J. Brown in June, which was part of an overall aggressive offseason.”

The Patriots don’t have a ton of salary cap space to take on large contracts. That needs to be taken into account.

“The Patriots have about $5 million in salary cap space, some of which they’ll need to account for standard in-season movement of players elevated from the practice squad and coming on and off injured reserve,” Reiss wrote. “Thus, they aren’t positioned to take on a higher-salaried player without creating more cap space first. The Patriots are 12th in the NFL in cash spending this season, according to OverTheCap.”

There is some time for that attitude to change for the Patriots. However, time is running out to make that move. The NFL Trade Deadline is set for 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 1oth.